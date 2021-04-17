How actors, activists on Twitter help patients find plasma, remdesivir, beds





New Delhi: In this time of the coronavirus pandemic, when hospitals run out of beds, medicines and vaccines for patients, a number of good Samaritans on social media platforms try to help COVID patients find these things. Not only that, they also try to spread awareness of plasma availability by connecting patients with donors, adjusting Remdesivir doses for patients, putting them in touch with emergency services like ambulances and more These social jobs are being done by actors , politicians, humorists, influencers and even ordinary social media users. Read also – 10th, 12th Grade Board Exam 2021 Canceled, Postponed to THESE States: Check Details Many other volunteers, including actor Sonu Sood and comedian Appurv Gupta took to Twitter to help those in need at this critical time of the pandemic. Taking to Twitter, Sood said his phone was flooded by calls from all over India with patients seeking hospital beds, medication, injections and that he felt “powerless” as he had not been able to meet all the requirements. Read also – Mumbai: Over 1100 buildings, 10,797 sealed floors | Check out the full list “Since this morning I have not kept my phone down, thousands of calls from all over India for hospital beds, medicines, injections and I am still not able to provide many of them, I feel so powerless. “The situation is scary, pls stay home, wear a mask and prevent yourself from getting infected,” he wrote on Twitter. Read also – Remdesivir continues to be out of stock at Dr. Reddy’s Since morning I have not kept my phone down, thousands of calls from all over India for hospital beds, medicines, injections and I am still not able to provide many of them, I feel so helpless. The situation is scary, pls stay home, wear mask and prevent yourself from infection. – fund sood (@SonuSood) 16 April 2021 Thank you all for sharing and making a difference !! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/dJQsq4Vvhd – APPURV GUPTA (@appurv_gupta) 16 April 2021 For any oxygen related problems, thankfully feel free to label, I will try my best to fix … – Chatterjee Riniti (@ Chatterj1Asking) 16 April 2021 𝗜𝗠𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗔𝗡𝗧 8657311088 this is the toll free number of CIPLA, the manufacturer of Remdesivir. Those in need can be contacted directly and the company is offering injections directly to the Hospital without any dealer etc. Save the number, Share it with the people around you in need. – Saral Patel (@SaralPatel) 16 April 2021 Plasma sources for those in Delhi

Rt to amplify pic.twitter.com/rEoxt9cBkc – E CHEEKOO (she / they) BIRA E PERI (@ yourhoemie69) 16 April 2021 As cases continue to rise, lakhs of patients need immediate medical attention, hospitals, oxygen cylinders, plasma and Remdisivir medicine across Indian cities including Mumbai, Delhi and Pune. India on Saturday recorded a single daily increase of 2,34,692 cases and 1,341 deaths pushing the country number COVID-19 to 1,45,26,609 and the number of deaths due to viral disease to 1,75,649, the Ministry of Health said. Saturday. The number of active coronavirus cases in the country has exceeded the limit of 16 loops and the number of people who have been cured of the disease has gone to 1,26,71,220, while the case fatality rate has dropped further to 1.21 percent.







