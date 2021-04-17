Students advance in international competition – “Nobel Peace Prize for College Students”





YSUOluwatumininu (Tumi) students Adeeko, Benedict Kuunaa-eguo Kongyir and Lilian Naa Obiokor Tetteh. Three international students at Youngstown State University, including one who was a farmer in rural Ghana, are competing for internationals Price Hult, the world’s largest issue competition coming in with a $ 1 million prize. It is known as the Nobel Peace Prize for college students, said Kelsey T. Jones, YSU International Student Services Coordinator. YSU Team – Benedict Kuunaa-eguo Kongyir from Ghana, a graduate student studying Mathematics; Lilian Naa Obiokor Tetteh from Ghana, a graduate student studying Educational Administration; and Oluwatumininu (Tumi) Adeeko from Nigeria, a second mechanical engineering degree applied in the Fall and now selected to compete virtually in the global regional finals in Boston on April 23rd. Regional winners advance to the Global Accelerator round this summer, with the top teams there appearing at the United Nations in New York. The winner receives $ 1 million in initial funding for their proposed venture. Prince Yadav of Nepal, a new Director of Mathematics at YSU and the director of the YSU Hult Prize campus. Prince Yadav from Nepal, a young graduate in Mathematics at YSU, is the Director of the YSU Cultural Awards Campus. The competition, which includes students from more than 3,000 universities around the world, asks students to propose sustainable businesses aimed at solving the world’s most pressing issues. This year the theme is Food for Good. The YSU team has created a business proposal to help impoverished communities in rural Africa farm during the dry season to offset malnutrition and food insecurity and create economic growth within regions, Jones said. The YSU team has partnered with a local organization to set up a system to transport water to irrigate farms during the dry season. Benedict Kuunaa-eguo Kongyir, who was once a farmer in rural Ghana, is a key part of the YSU team. Africa is projected to lead the world in food insecurity by 2030. Amid inability to farm in the dry season, gaps between economy classes and weak supply chain models, 27 percent of the continent suffers from severe food insecurity compared to the global average of 9 percent Rural poverty in Africa accounts for 90 percent of total African poverty. The Hult Competition is a partnership between the United Nations Foundation and the Hult International School of Business, a private business college with camps around the world, including London, San Francisco, New York, Dubai and Shanghai. Forbes has named the Hult Award one of the most important social entrepreneurship awards in the world.

