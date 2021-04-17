Live Updates: Prince Philip Funeral





During the eight days of official national mourning, the British have begun to take action against Prince Philip. To his critics, he was a relic, a throwback, who set up a slightly ridiculous Windsor House, the soap opera, an exaggerated man who represented the extremes of the White male privilege, and headed for a family that traced its origins to Queen Victoria, up to the days of the Britains empire, and its accompanying colonialism and exploitation. Opponents see a snob, a fanatic and worse. But his many admirers see a different prince, who spent his life earning his unearned titles, who resolutely served his wife and queen, and 800 different charities. Oh, you know how volatile the British people can be. Having spent years criticizing him for being rude, even racist, now they love him, said Ingrid Seward, a royal biographer and author of Prince Philip is revealed. It is true that he sometimes drove a trainer and horses through the most beautiful points of diplomatic protocol, said Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who himself is known to regularly offend in parliament. The world did not hold him against him. On the contrary, they realized overwhelmingly that he was trying to break the ice, to move things, to make people laugh, and to forget their nerves. He really did not have a filter for his racism and I think for that honesty we should be grateful, said Kehinde Andrews, professor of Black Studies at Birmingham City University. I mean, come on, saying Chinese people are with cracked eyes is not a bit rude. Who escaped with that kind of thing today, other than a member of the royal family? said Andrews, whose Jamaican grandmother placed a portrait of the queen on the wall of her living room. Imagine what he said when he was not in public. For many, Andrews said, Philip is popular because of his blunders, not despite them. He was a powerful symbol, a throwback to the empire associated with Whiteness and colonial nostalgia, to a past when Britain ruled the waves. The job of the royal family is to represent Whiteness, he said. And Philip was on the brand.

