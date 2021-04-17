Bypoll is taking place in three constituencies in Karnataka





Polls are taking place in three constituencies selected by Belagavi (Lok Sabha), Maski and Basavakalyan (Assembly) in Karnataka. Polls started slowly and increased around 11 a.m. in all constituencies. BJP candidate Mangala Angadi, her daughters Dr Spoorti Patil and Shraddha Shettar voted at the government school in Vishweshvarayya Nagar. She performed pooja at EVM before voting. In Belagavi, Congress candidate Satish Jarkiholi, his wife and children voted at the government school in Gokak. MES candidate Shubham Shelke voted at the Marati government school on Mahadwar Street. BJP MLA Abhay Patil and his wife voted at the Marathi government school in Basavana Galli in the old town. Poll boycott Voters in the villages of Hire Tadasi and Chikka Tadasi near Ramdurg boycotted the MP from the poll to protest the delay in issuing compensation to farmers who suffered flood damage in 2019 and 2020. “We are tired of submitting memorandum after teheshildar memorandum and DC. “We have made several requests to the ministers, the MLA and the MP to issue us flood relief. But we have none,” said a farmers’ representative. Read also | The EC records 144 cases of violations of COVID-19 norms Ravi Patil, secretary of the district weavers welfare association, said weavers in some parts of the district were boycotting the polls. “Our members in Belagavi, rural Belagavi and Ramdurg have boycotted the polls, he said. This is due to the government’s failure to help weavers struggling during the closure,” he said. Positive candidate In Maski, Congress candidate Basanagowda Turvihal cast his ballot in the voting booth at the Government High School in the village of Turvihal. BJP candidate Pratapgowda Patil is likely to cast his ballot after 6pm as he is under house quarantine after being tested positive for COVID-19. Paid homage In Basavakalyan, Congress candidate Mala Mala N Narayanarao, the wife of the late B. Narayanarao whose death made the election necessary, visited her husband’s samadhi and paid homage before continuing to exercise her exclusivity. BJP candidate Sharanu Salagar offered the puppy at Basaveshwar Temple before going to cast his ballot at Basavakalyan APMC courtyard. JD (S) candidate Sayed Yasrub Ali Quadri cast his ballot for Hazrat Dargah. BJP rebel candidate Mallikarjun Khuba, who is at loggerheads as an Independent candidate after being denied a party ticket, cast his ballot at a government school in Tripurantha.

