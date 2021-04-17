International
The government cuts the price of Remdesivir by Rs 2,450 with retro effect
Expressing great relief for the Covid-19 patient loop, the government has cut Remdesivir ‘life-saving’ injection prices by nearly 50 per cent, to MRP Rs 2,450 per injection now, according to official sources.
In a release late Friday, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Pharmaceuticals Department, NPPA – Advisor (Costs) NI Chowdhury has ordered all pharmaceutical companies to adhere to the revised norms with immediate and retrospective effect.
Based on Form V presented regarding the voluntary reduction of the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of Remdesivir, Remdesivir Manufacturers / Traders are instructed to apply the revised MRP throughout the distribution chain wef 15.04.2021, regardless of the number of the groups, “the strict announcement said.
The decision came barely a day after a Maharashtra lawyer Vinod Tiwari demanded that the Center immediately bring Remdesivir under the DPCO regime in view of alleged shortages, black markets and corruption in the amount of over Rs 25,000 crore as the injection is highly sought after. in the second Covid pandemic wave. The IANS first raised the issue exclusively on 15 April.
Welcoming the Centre’s move, Barrister Tiwari said it is good that the government has understood the agony of millions of people who are struggling to get Remdesivir and are forced to extract large quantities from the black markets.
“Now, with MPR reduced by half and even less by some of the companies, people can breathe easy. It will also boost the pharmaceutical sector from using skin measures at this critical time,” Ians told a lawyer Tiwari winner.
The messages of the Center were sent to the manufacturers: Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Hetero Labs Ltd., Jubilant Pharma Ltd., Mylan Laboratories Ltd., Syngene International Ltd.
Sources in the state FDA inform that under the new norms, pharmaceutical companies will also sell existing stocks in the market at revised prices that would benefit immensely for desperate patients or their families, in addition to the health care system.
In his petition to the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), a legal authority under the Drug Price Control Order (DPCO), Barrister Tiwari had called for a high-level inquiry into “artificial shortage, collection, black market and the misuse of the drug which could face a rocket of over 25,000 crore under the nose of the NPPA, “in the last ten months since the drug was launched after the pandemic was declared.
Coincidentally, Maharashtra was the first state to attempt to bring Remdesivir under the DPCO environment, but was reportedly stoned to death by the Center and others, he said.
Asked why NPPA did not pursue its legal responsibility to bring Remdesivir under the DPCO regime, Barrister Tiwari noted that under the DPCO Act, 1995, issued under the Essential Goods Act, the Center is authorized to include any items of medical importance. , like Remdesivir currently, within the DPCO list to control its production, supply, distribution, sale, etc. and make it readily available at a reasonable price to patients.
“The Covid Pandemic is the largest humanity since 2020. Why did the NPPA wait so long? Who is responsible and what were the subsequent motives behind the delays?” asked attorney Tiwari.
The petition was sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray, DV Union Ministers Sadananda Gowda, Harsh Vardhan, Mansukh Mandaviya, the Central Vigilance Commission and relevant departments, requesting a hearing.
In a big consequence, the CVC immediately took note of Barrister Tiwari’s request and asked him to provide more details, even when the country relied on a ‘absence’ of Remdesivir with the ‘medical mafia’ wreaking havoc on patients in need of 6 doses (injections) for the treatment of Covid.
Barrister Tiwari cited examples of how pharmaceutical companies were relocating people with their various brands of Remdesivir – Cipremi sells for Rs 4,000 though given to the distributor for barely 1,080 Rs + GST, Covifar sells for Rs 5,400 from the shareholder taking it for Rs 935 + GST, Desrem bought for Rs 935 + GST but sold for Rs 4,800, Redyx bought for Rs 900 + GST but sold to the patient for Rs 5,400.
He described it as “short-sighted” by the Center and the strong NPPA that when pharmaceutical companies were given the advantage of mandatory export duties, they could have easily offset the costs in the country and Remdesivir could have been provided free of cost. or at a nominal price for Indian patients, but this was not done intentionally.
