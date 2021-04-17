Muslims mark the Friday prayers of Ramadan in Jerusalem





NABLUS: In the center of Nablus Old Town is Khan Al-Tujjar, a market built about 450 years ago, and still as vibrant today as it was then. Also known to locals as the Sultanate market, an entrance sign says it was built by Grand Vizier Osman Qara Mustafa Pasha in 1569, in a manner similar to the Hamidiyeh market in the Syrian capital, Damascus. The walls of the roofed building are in the Islamic style a series of arches erected of stone and clay and still bear Ottoman inscriptions. In the center of each arch is a square key that illuminates the path below for pedestrians through sunlight, and on both sides of the roof there are many other side windows. The road through the market, no more than three meters wide, is packed every Sunday with shoppers. Khan Al-Tujjar has managed to endure the ravages of time and survive despite the chaotic events; during the Israeli occupation in 2002, the eastern entrance to the market was destroyed. Economically, the market represents the main shopping center Nablus, with dozens of shops and vendors; considered one of the most famous markets in the West Bank. Khan Al-Tujjar is full of clothes and shoe stores, and is especially busy during the holy month of Ramadan. Local traders sell the best products and merchandise in town here, ranging from fruits and vegetables to spices, interspersed with sweet shops, fishmongers selling fresh produce and various trinket and gift shops. Several smaller markets branch off from Khan Al-Tujjar’s main body, including Al-Haddadin Market, Najjareen Market, Basal Market and Al-Nasr Street Market. Amer Hasiba, one of the resident merchants of Khan Al-Tujjars, inherited his shop, his ancestors had first bought it hundreds of years ago. Like many others in the country, the store does not exceed 20 square meters in size. Khan Al-Tujjar is a major landmark in the city of Nablus and an important shopping mall, Hasiba said. All the needs of a buyer can be found in Nablus markets at low prices. (During) Ramadan, the trade movement in Khan Al-Tujjar increases dramatically and profits for traders increase. Nablus is one of the oldest cities in the world, and its construction dates back 5,600 years (about 3600 BC). It is home to ancient Christian and Islamic monuments, as well as Turkish baths, fountains and squares, with a clock tower in the center built in the Ottoman era. Samira Nabasha, 44, was walking through the market streets carrying bags full of things she had bought for Ramadan. Every year at this time I come to the old market in order to buy Ramadan supplies. It has better quality products and prices than other modern markets. Here I feel I belong to the city, she said. Since childhood, we are used to shopping in Khan Al-Tujjar.

