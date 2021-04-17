The man I young and respected





Federal MP Andrew Peacock and movie star Shirley Maclaine strolling on a beach in 1982. Credit:Peter Cox East Timor, where he fought against a departmental view that Australia should rely on Indonesia inclusion. Cambodia, where he opposed Australia's recognition of the Pol Pot regime, an issue he stressed when he resigned from the Fraser ministry in 1981. His calm diplomacy, in contrast to several descendants and close friendships with many counterparts including US Secretary of State Cyrus Vance, enabled him to mediate solutions to tense and difficult international negotiations, particularly on trade issues north. south, which had such importance in the first term as foreign minister. As with so many other issues. Loading He later continued to make great use of his extraordinary range of contacts in the US when he was appointed ambassador to that country in 1997. Family was essential to Andrew. He always acted to support his three daughters. He was fully committed to being the best father he could be in the difficult circumstances of his career and relationship. Much has been said privately about Andrews's alleged relationship with women. Traveling with both, I saw how much love there was between Andrew and Susan. It was a big shock for him when Susan left in 1976. His second marriage was to Margaret Ingram in 1983. After he and Margaret split in 1995, he developed a serious relationship with Shirley MacLaine which of course was more forage. None of them were willing to sacrifice their careers, so the marriage was removed from the table. But not before the famous Shirley ploy that Andrew was the only politician she knew had a Gucci toothbrush, to which he replied that he was the only politician who knew he had his teeth. Andrew Peacock with daughter Ann. October 27, 2010 Credit:Rebecca Hallas There is so much more to say about Andrew. Recognizing and respecting him since he first entered the federal Parliament, I have been pleased to see him pay homage to his many contributions over a very distinguished and diverse career. Why did he not manage to be prime minister? I think his comment that he was not sure he really loved her was the basic truth. John Ridley AM was Chief of Staff to Foreign Secretary Andrew Peacock during the Fraser administration in the late 1970s and early 1980s and later was state director of the Liberal Party's Victorian division.

