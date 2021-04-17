There is no shortage of vaccine, focus on the great content: Vardhan harsh towards states





Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday urged health ministers of all Union states and territories to shift their focus to the major curb now that the previous peak of the Covid-19 pandemic has been left behind and the situation is deteriorating every day. Assuring all states of adequate and unhindered supply of vaccines, the minister said a change in control strategy could yield results. “We can now focus on larger areas of restriction which could be called community quarantine to change the strategy,” the minister said as he addressed the state health ministers via a video conference. Utilizing the situation of vaccines in the country, as Odisha, Andhra Pradesh have marked the issue of lack of vaccines recently, said the Minister of Health so far, the Center has supplied 14.15 crore doses for all states and UT, of which about 12.57 crore doses were consumed. Another group of 1.58 crore doses will reach the states within a week, the health minister said. “I am quoting these numbers so that there is no misunderstanding about the availability of vaccines. I am giving you all the numbers,” Vardhan said. Explaining how the Center supplies vaccines to states, the minister said that large states receive a 4-day supply together while for smaller states, it is a seven-day supply. “So either every 4th day or every 7th day, vaccines are being supplied.” The meeting comes as the Covid-19 situation in the country is deteriorating amid reports of a lack of vaccines, medical oxygen, hospital beds. On Saturday, the BKC jumbo Covid-19 vaccination center was temporarily closed due to a lack of vaccines. Currently, there are over 18 Covid-19 prostitute beds in the country, the minister said, urging states to strengthen the health workforce immediately. “We were doing the genome sorting before this UK variant came to prominence in the world. We did everything needed to bring the situation under control. This year, we have the vaccine to strengthen our fight,” he said. said the health minister urging states to send more samples for genome sorting. The unprecedented increase in the number of daily infections has forced many states to reintroduce restrictions, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi also stressed the need for micro-content areas, without imposing blockade on a larger scale.

