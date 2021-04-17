International
Will the normal monsoon boost the economy amid rising fat cases in India?
MUMBAI: Monsoon rains, essential for agriculture in India, are expected to be normal this year, with experts believing that good rainfall will lead to higher harvests, boost farm incomes and by on the other hand, the rural economy and also help curb food inflation An increase in global food prices and government spending though are critical factors to take care of, they said.
According to Aditi Nayar, chief economist, Icra Ltd, the forecast of a normal monsoon comes as a relief, given the early rise in temperatures and the deposition of the reservoir that is dragging the previous year levels by a margin of 8 percentage points. However, the temporal and spatial distribution of monsoon rains will remain essential. A normal monsoon pattern should also help curb food inflation, although global trends in edible oil prices, as well as supply disruptions in domestic demand for perishable items such as vegetables, will continue to play a role. critical role, “she said.
So far, Nayar expects a moderate 2% increase in Gross Agricultural Value Added (GVA) at FY 2022, after two years of above average rainfall and expanding healthy production. GVA is the measurement of the value of goods and services produced in an area, industry or sector of an economy.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), in its first phase projection, has forecast normal rainfall for the southwest monsoon season of 2021 June-September. Rainfall activity is likely to be 98% of the long-term average (LPA) compared to 9% above normal rainfall recorded last year, which was the third consecutive year of normal monsoon.
Details of spatial and temporal distribution will be available in IMD forecasts for June.
Private weather forecast agency Skymet also expects the monsoon to be normal with 103% of LPA, with a model error plus or minus 5%. Skymet said it had a 60% probability of normal monsoon this year; 15% chance of rain above normal; 15% for monsoon below normal; and 10% for excess rainfall.
According to the agency, there is zero chance of a drought this year. According to Skymets’ provisional forecasts, the monsoon is likely to be 106%, 97%, 99% and 116% of the LPA in June, July, August and September 2021, respectively.
A normal monsoon will certainly increase farm feelings. However, as we have pointed out in the past, global food prices are the most critical determinant of rural income and thus it remains the main monitor, “said Kapil Gupta, chief economist at Edelweiss Financial Services.
International prices have risen in the recent past due to supply disruptions. However, given the high inventories, this increase is likely to be temporary and not a structural growth cycle, Gupta added.
In recent months, India’s macro indicator has weakened with the rapid growth of covid cases. Retail and wholesale inflation have risen sharply over the past three months, reaching 5.52% and 7.39% respectively in March.
Clearly, food inflation plays a critical role in anchoring overall inflation levels and herein lies the importance of monsoon. Needless to say, a favorable monsoon will lead to a healthy crop production and calm food inflation. Our baseline scenario of 11% GDP growth and average CPI inflation in FY22 also takes into account a favorable monsoon season with a balanced geographical and time distribution, “said Suman Chowdhury, Chief Analytical Officer, Acuit Ratings & Research .
Chowdhury thinks the forecast of a normal monsoon in 2021 helps the Indian economy which continues to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic and rising inflationary pressures.
