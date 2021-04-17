Brunswick – based MAP International sends kits to help volcano victims | Local News

MAP International and a partner agency have sent Disaster Health Kits to help the Caribbean island of St. Vincent in its response to the eruptions of La Soufriere volcano, the Christian relief agency in Brunswick reported.
The MPA and its longtime partner Food for the Poor, or FFTP, have sent more than 1,000 kits to St. Lucia, where they will be sent to residents forced to evacuate while St. Soufriere covered cities beneath it with ashes, he said. MPA in a prepared statement
More than 16,000 people have been evacuated since the first explosion on April 9 caused widespread power outages and dispersed massive amounts of ash into the atmosphere.
The Caribbean Disaster Management Agency reported that about 3,500 people are sleeping in 85 shelters.
Disaster packages contain painkillers, antiseptics, compresses and other medicines needed to treat injuries and illnesses.
MPA is prepared for disasters in the area, but not this.
Jason Elliott, director of MAPs for Disaster Relief, said the organization will precede 10,000 sanitary ware in eight countries as hurricane season approaches. The shipment to St. Lucia is the first attempt by MAPs with FFTP to pre-configure emergency health equipment, Elliott said.
MPA is working to quickly meet the requirements from other partners in St. Vincent for masks, goggles and emergency health accessories.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the families in St. Vincent affected by the volcanic eruptions that have devastated their community, said MAP CEO and President Steve Stirling.
The MPA will continue to support its partners in the area who are responding to the needs of the deportees, Stirling said.
Meanwhile, concern is growing about the tropical storms and hurricanes that have devastated the Caribbean islands in recent years.
Colorado State University climatologists predict that Atlantic hurricane season is likely to be above average with 17 named storms, eight of them hurricanes and four major hurricanes. AccuWeather meteorologist Dan Kottlowski predicts 16 to 20 named storms, up to 10 of which could develop into hurricanes, the MAP said.
To learn more about the MPA response to the disaster and other programs visit www.map.org.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit