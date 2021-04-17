April 17

TODAY ACTIVITY

1970

Apollo 13 astronauts James A. Lovell, Fred W. Haise and Jack Swigert collided safely in the Pacific, four days after a broken oxygen tank damaged their spacecraft as they traveled to the Moon.

1492

A contract was signed by Christopher Columbus and a representative of Spanish King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella, giving Columbus a commission to seek a crossing of the ocean west to Asia.

1895

The Shimonosek Treaty ended the First Sino-Japanese War.

1905

The U.S. Supreme Court, in Lochner v. New York, struck 5-4, a New York State law limiting the number of hours bakers could be forced to work. (This decision was effectively overturned in 1937 by the high courts West Coast Hotel Co. v. Parrish’s decision.)

1961

About 1,500 CIA-trained Cuban-born exiles began the catastrophic occupation of the Gulf of Pigs in Cuba in an attempt to overthrow Fidel Castro, whose forces suppressed the incursion on the third day.

1969

A jury in Los Angeles convicted Sirhan Sirhan for the assassination of Senator Robert F. Kennedy.

1972

The Boston Marathon allowed women to race for the first time; Nina Kuscsik was the first officially recognized champion for women, with a time of 3:10:26.

1973

The Express Express (later FedEx) began operations as 14 planes carrying 186 packages took off from Memphis International Airport to 25 U.S. cities.

1975

Cambodia’s five-year war ended as the capital Phnom Penh fell into the hands of the Khmer Rouge, who imposed brutal, radical policies that claimed some 1.7 million lives until the regime was overthrown in 1979.

1986

At London Heathrow Airport, a bomb was found in the bag of Anne-Marie Murphy, a pregnant Irish woman who was to board an El Al plane to Israel; was tricked into holding the bomb by her Jordanian fiancé, Nezar Hindawi.

The bodies of abducted American Peter Kilburn and British Philip Padfield and Leigh Douglas were found near Beirut; they were killed for apparent revenge for the U.S. attack on Libya.

1991

The Dow Jones industrial average closed above 3,000 for the first time, ending the day at 3,004.46, up 17.58.

1993

A federal jury in Los Angeles convicted two former police officers of violating the civil rights of beaten driver Rodney King; two other officers were acquitted.

Turkish President Turgut Ozal has died at the age of 66.

2011

US Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton visited Japan, where she expressed confidence that the country would fully recover from the tsunami and nuclear disasters. Actor Michael Sarrazin, 70, died in Montreal.

2013

Fifteen people were killed when a garbage plant exploded in West Texas. Sports returned to Boston two days after the deadly Marathon bombings as the Buffalo Sabers defeated the Bruins in a 3-2 shootout (players on both teams wore Boston Strong gloves on their helmets).

2016

The lower house of Congress Brazil voted to oust President Dilma Rousseff, who repeatedly argued that the push against her was a coup. (Rousseff was removed the following August.) Pennsylvania became the 24th state to legalize a comprehensive medical marijuana program while Gov. Tom Wolf signed the bill into law. Actor Doris Roberts, who played mother in rye languages, endlessly mingling on CBS Everybody Loves Raymond, has died at the age of 90.

2020

President Donald Trump called on supporters of LIRISON three Democratic-led states, encouraging apparently protests against stay-at-home mandates aimed at banning the coronavirus.

Washington Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee accused Trump of inciting internal rebellion and spreading lies. The governors of both sides indicated that they would be careful in returning to normalcy; some warned they could not do it without help from Washington to expand testing.

Singer Taylor Swift canceled all her performances and appearances for the rest of the year.

DAY BLINDS TODAY

Actor David Bradley is 79. Composer-musician Jan Hammer is 73. Actor Olivia Hussey is 70. Actor Clarke Peters is 69. Rapper Africa Bambaataa is 64. Actor Sean Bean is 62. Former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason is 60. Actor Joel Murray is 59. Rock singer Maynard James Keenan is 57. Actor Lela Rochon is 57. Actor William Mapother is 56. Actor Leslie Bega is 54. Actor Henry Ian Cusick is 54. Actor Kimberly Elise is 54. Singer Liz Phair is 54 Director / producer Adam McKay is 53. Rapper-actor Redman is 51. Actor Jennifer Garner is 49. Country musician Craig Anderson is 48. Singer Victoria Beckham is 47. Actor-singer Lindsay Korman is 43. Actor Tate Ellington is 42. Actor Nicholas DAgosto is 41 Actor Charlie Hofheimer is 40. Actor Rooney Mara is 36. Actor Jacqueline MacInnes Wood is 34. Actor Paulie Litt is 26. Actor Dee Dee Davis is 25 years old.