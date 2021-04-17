6 female climbers reach the top of the mountain. Annapurna: The Tribune India





Kathmandu, 17 April Six Nepalese women have reached the top of the mountain. Annapurna setting a record high on the 8,091-meter-high peak, said the Himalayan Nation Tourism Department and an expedition organizing company. Purnima Shrestha, Sharmila Tamang, Dawa Phuti Sherpa, Dawa Yangjung, Pasang Lhamu Sherpa and Maya Sherpa became the first Nepalese women on top of the mountain on Friday afternoon. Bhisma Raj Bhattarai, sector officer in the mountaineering sector in the tourism department, told the Xinhua news agency that these women reached the top of the mountain becoming the first to do so. In 1978, two US climbers became the first women to reach the top of the 10th longest mountain in the world. Annapurna is considered one of the most treacherous mountains in the world to climb because of its extremely steep southern face, a 3,000-meter-high rock wall. Mingma Sherpa, chairman of Seven Summit Trek, one of the five companies organizing the expedition for approval, told the Xinhua news agency that a total of 68 climbers, including mountain guides, reached the summit of Annapurna on Friday, which is a record high on the mountain in a single day. He broke the record set on May 1, 2016, when 32 climbers had climbed the mountain. The Department of Tourism has so far issued permits to 44 Nepalese and foreign climbers at the Annapurna summit. IANS







