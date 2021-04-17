14 out of nearly 2,600 settlements in Mexico refuse vaccination Covid-19: Authorities

Mexican health authorities said Friday that 14 of the country’s approximately 2,600 settlements have refused to allow vaccination teams to administer anti-coronavirus doses there.

Assistant Secretary of Health Hugo Lpez-Gatell said the villages were mainly concentrated in the southern indigenous states of Chiapas and Oaxaca.

He did not give specific reasons why those communities did not want to be vaccinated, citing only cultural and perhaps religious beliefs.

Lpez-Gatell said the decision to reject the vaccines was taken by city councils, adding that we respect that decision. He said authorities are trying to create a scheme in which people who wanted vaccines could get them in a neighboring neighborhood.

Indigenous municipalities in southern Mexico have some degree of autonomy, and some are run by traditional “use and custom” schemes without political parties or formal elections.

Some Chiapas towns dominated by Zapatista rebels have rejected other government programs, but it was unclear whether they were among those who refused vaccines.

Local media in Chiapas reported that some communities did not trust the vaccines or did not think there were enough local cases to justify it.

Mexico is currently vaccinating people over the age of 60, as well as some health care workers and teachers. Mexico has administered almost 13.5 million doses to date, still a small amount for a country of 126 million.

Mexico has suffered 211,693 deaths confirmed by the test, but because the country does so few tests, authorities acknowledge that the true number is over 330,000.