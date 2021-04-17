World Hemophilia Day: More than 1.36 lakh people in India suffer from it; what is this rare disease





Bleeding usually prolongs after minor trauma or tooth extraction. (Sand Art by Sudarsan Pattnaik, Sand Artist) Hemophilia, a rare but rare but essential disease, has been a problem for a long time. In the Indian context, more than 1,36,000 people have been diagnosed (with spread). The number is 1 in every 10,000 male births. Of the total number, 19, 690 were registered as Hem-A patients. At a time when the diagnosis rate of Hemophilia is up to 13 percent, spreading awareness about this becomes imperative. For this, April 17 is annually marked as World Hemophilia Day. Understanding Hemophilia: What It Is You have seen that whenever a person is injured and has a small incision, the person can take blood but the bleeding stops within 5 minutes. This is because blood can clot at the point of injury preventing further bleeding. Now in this rare disorder, blood does not clot normally as it lacks blood clotting proteins. Now, what happens is, depending on the degree of absence, the bleeding varies. Hemophilia can lead to bleeding gums or heavy menstrual bleeding. Bleeding usually prolongs after minor trauma or tooth extraction. They can also present as prolonged bleeding after minor injuries or after tooth extraction. Treatment of Hemophilia According to the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), blood clotting factor needs to be replaced and is the best way to treat hemophilia. It can be done by injecting treatment products, called coagulation factor concentrations, into a person’s vein. Clinics usually prescribe treatment products for episodic care or prophylactic care. Episodic care is used to stop patients’ bleeding episodes; prophylactic care is used to prevent the occurrence of bleeding episodes in question CDC. However, it can be noted that treatment comes with risks and challenges. The Federation of Hemophilia India (HFI) has long been able to contact People with Hemophilia (PwH) and provide quality care, education and affordable treatment for the disease. There are also several Comprehensive Hemophilia Care Centers that offer genetic diagnosis and prenatal counseling and diagnosis. Dr Sandeep Arora, Head of Medical Affairs, Takeda India, said, “Home care and therapy is currently not a normal practice in India. During the pandemic, several institutes supported and allowed home therapy, which proved useful in managing the disease. As we move forward in supporting and evaluating patients, along with reviewing home therapy, establishing a standard protocol and standard guidance for treatment will further ensure high standards of care and sustainable disease management. “ Awareness of hemophilia The World Hemophilia Federation has noted that World Hemophilia Day is needed to unite the global bleeding disorder community. The federation said the COVID-19 pandemic could have a major impact on people with a bleeding disorder and therefore, its awareness has never been more important. The theme held to mark these years World Hemophilia Day is Adaptation to Change. Admission to treatment centers and therapy, disease awareness among many stakeholders, and the availability of quality factor are now some of the challenges, the hemophilia ecosystem is being dealt with especially during the Coronavirus outbreak, Takeda said in a statement. Get Direct Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and Latest NAV, Mutual Funds Portfolio, Check Out Latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, Calculate Your Tax From Tax Calculator of Profit, know the key winners markets, key losers and best equity funds. Like us in Facebook and follow us further Tweet. Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest Biz news and updates.







