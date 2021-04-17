Tributes to the Kooyong colt and a fully lived life

Former Prime Minister John Howard, a prominent opponent as the two men forced to lead the Liberal Party until the 1980s, paid homage to Mr Peacock on Saturday as an extremely important figure in Australian politics. It was well known Andrew and I had our differences, but we buried it well and really tape many years ago, said Mr Howard. I was very happy when he accepted my invitation to become Ambassador to the United States after I became Prime Minister. He performed that role with great brilliance and distinction. Andrew Peacock at a leaders forum in Brisbane in 2003. Credit:Robert Rough Mr. Howard recalled a conversation in the early 1990s when then-US President George W. Bush seemed invincible.

Andrew told me he thought the then-governor of Arkansas, Bill Clinton, would take the Democratic Party nomination and continue to win the presidency, he said. Loading Not many people thought of him at the time, but the fact that it did so showed his understanding of the tides and currents of American politics. Mr Peacock served in the governments of John Gorton, William McMahon and Malcolm Fraser before becoming opposition leader from 1983-85 and 1989-90. He lost the federal election to Labor leader Bob Hawke in both terms. Former Victorian Liberal Party President Michael Kroger believed that his ex-father-in-law’s greatest achievements were on the world stage.

He was Australia’s most prominent and trusted international voice for nearly 30 years, Kroger said. Mr. Peacock starred in the 1982 comedy Shirley MacLaine on a beach near Portland. Credit:Peter Cox He was a close friend of Ted Kennedy and the Bush family a confidant of prime ministers, presidents and prime ministers around the world. People would call Andrew Peacock and he was trusted. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, who inherited Mr. Peacocks’s federal headquarters in Kooyong, said his friend and supporter was authentic, tough and had a dry sense of humor. He will be fondly remembered by those on both sides of the political line as he played his politics as he pursued life – with maximum vigor, dignity and courtesy.

Mr Peacock was the best man in the 1983 marriage of politician and broadcaster Derryn Hinchs to Jacki Weaver. Hinch also fondly recalls accompanying him to the gala nights starring Mr. Peacocks once upon a time, American actress Shirley MacLaine. He was a very good man, especially for a politician, Hinch said. He had friends on both sides of the house, which is hard to do. And believe it or not, he had principles. Former Victorian Prime Minister Jeff Kennett said he and Mr Peacock would regularly share details of their private and public lives during their 40-year friendship. One such conversation, in which they used the most vivid language to denigrate then-Liberal leader Mr. Howard, was recorded by a man with a scanner and discovered. Andrew Peacock and Malcolm Fraser watching the 1980 Melbourne Cup. Credit:Peter mayoh Mr Peacock was subsequently fired from his shadow portfolios. I can never remember him living a rage, said Mr. Kennett.

I can never remember him living a rage, said Mr. Kennett. I think one of the symbols of Andrew, in my opinion, was that he [believed in] experiencing life to the fullest. You do your best and you win and you lose. Even when he lost the second election, he told me the night we were watching the votes coming in, Oh well, I'm not sure if I really ever wanted the job. It was his profession, but it was not everything and everything ended in his life. The most important thing is to enjoy it and learn from the mistakes, keep going and keep living as long as you can.