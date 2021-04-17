Spread of the virus: News and analysis from April 17th

Photo: David Paul Morris / Bloomberg Photo: David Paul Morris / Bloomberg

The number of Covid-19 pandemics exceeded 3 million, with the global death rate accelerating, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Deaths are increasingly kept by the world’s poorest countries.

Moderna Inc. said it would deliver fewer vaccines than planned in the UK, Canada and other countries this quarter due to a shortage in doses in its European supply chain. Hong Kong residents quarantined a building after a mutant seed was found as Australia recorded its third death linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine. Qatar is in talks to ensure that all World Cup visitors next year are vaccinated

Main developments:

Zimbabwe Prison Cleanup (8:02 am NY)

Zimbabwe has released 320 inmates from its largest prison to ease overcrowding and combat the spread of Covid-19. Under the presidential amnesty, some 3,000 prisoners across Zimbabwe could be released. So far, Zimbabwe has reported 37,534 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 1,551 deaths, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

Highest U.S. cases in a week (8 a.m. NY)

The U.S. added just over 80,000 new cases Friday, most in a week, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg. The seven-day average has risen for five consecutive weeks; is at its highest point since mid-February as infections, particularly in the Midwest, continue to rise. Another 932 people died, the data show.

Dubai Extends Eligibility Criteria Vaccines (7:59 am NY)

Dubai is expanding the criteria for accepting the Covid-19 vaccination. Breastfeeding women and those planning to conceive can receive the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine, “in accordance with the latest international studies and guidelines,” according to a statement from the Dubai Health Authority on Saturday. The machine now also extends to newly recovered Covid-19 patients who had mild cases or were asymptomatic.

Covid claims 3 million lives as burden shifts to poorer nations (4:45 am NY)

More than 3 million lives have been lost as a result of the novel coronavirus that appeared in 2019, with the latest recorded 1 million deaths coming even faster than the first two. The relentless death toll from the global Covid-19 pandemic is continuing unabated despite global vaccination efforts and is now being carried more and more from the world’s poorest countries.

The true death toll from Covid-19 is likely to be well above 3 million, due to scant and scant reports worldwide.

The latest event was achieved just about three months after the 2 million mark surpassed January 15th. The shortening interval, coupled with the growing number of new cases worldwide, is giving a boost to hopes that the end of the pandemic will be seen with the widespread deployment of vaccines.

The Third Wave of Poland (4:40 am NY)

The third wave of the pandemic is fading in Poland; the country reported 15,763 new cases on saturday, down 37% from the previous week. The number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals fell by more than 2,000 from a week ago to 32,073 and is the lowest since April 4th.

Total deaths rose to 61,825, with 8,772 deaths reported so far in April; 616 were reported today, compared to 749 last Saturday

Qatar demands vaccinations for all World Cup visitors (3:20 a.m. NY)

Qatar said it was in talks with coronavirus vaccine manufacturers to ensure that all visitors to the 2022 FIFA World Cup are vaccinated.

“Right now there are programs in progress to provide vaccination for all participants in the World Cup,” Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on Friday during a virtual conference. “Hopefully we will be able to host an event without Covid.”

Malaysia Healthcare Workers Test Positive After Two Doses (3:10 am NY)

A total of 40 healthcare workers have been infected with the coronavirus after completing their vaccination in Malaysia, Director General of Health Noor Hisham Abdullah said in his Facebook post on Saturday.

“It is clear that we can still become infected after the vaccination is completed, but perhaps less severely,” he said. “No one is safe until everyone is safe.”

Among the 40 workers, nine became infected more than two weeks after the second dose, while 31 became infected less than two weeks after the second stroke. A total of 142 health care workers became infected after the first dose. “Most importantly, everyone had less severe symptoms,” he added.

Hong Kong quarantine building after mutant strain found (1:55 am NY)

Health officials in Hong Kong quarantined more than 80 residents of a building in a densely populated neighborhood after a Covid-19 case detected there initially tested positive for a highly contagious mutant.

Health authorities closed the Parkes Building in the Jordan area of ​​Kowloon County to conduct mandatory testing, according to a government statement late Friday.

The preliminary test result from the confirmed case included the mutant N501Y strain of coronavirus, which is highly transmissible, the Department of Health said in a statement. The building is “relatively old” and houses several separate units, she said.

The death of a 48-year-old woman in New South Wales was “It is likely to be related” to the AstraZeneca vaccine, although the issue was “complicated” by the underlying conditions, Australian health officials said on Saturday.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt expressed condolences to the family of the woman, who was inoculated ahead of the government announcement on April 8 that the Pfizer vaccine was preferred for people under the age of 50, given concerns about blood clots related to the AstraZeneca dose. .

“Vaccines are extremely safe, recommended and effective,” Hunt told a news conference Saturday, adding that they remain under constant scrutiny by the vaccination team.

Thailand to distribute vaccines to the general public (11:15 a.m. NY)

Thailand will start vaccinating the general public from June with about 6 million doses of AstraZeneca Plc Covid-19 vaccines to be produced locally by Siam Bioscience Ltd. Bangkok Post reported, citing Chawetsan Namwat, a director at the Ministry of Health.

The Southeast Asian nation, battling a new wave of infections, has so far administered 586,032 doses to priority sector workers and those older than 60, the newspaper reported. The government has ordered a nationwide ban on the sale of alcohol in restaurants and shutdown of schools and entertainment venues such as bars and pubs at least until the end of April to contain the latest blast.

New South Wales New Vaccines at AstraZeneca Concern (9:45 pm NY)

The most populous country in Australia is planning a major review of its Covid-19 harm program, including a possible increase in Pfizer Inc. dose volume. and the distribution of new alternative vaccines, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

The strategy in New South Wales is being reviewed ahead of the national cabinet meeting on Monday, which is also likely to address the future of distributing AstraZeneca Plc photos to people over the age of 50, the newspaper said.

Los Angeles Test Position Record Low (8:02 am HK)

Los Angeles County, an epicenter of the outbreak after the holiday season trip, said the test positivity rate reached 1%, the lowest level since the start of the pandemic. This is lower than more than 20% at the end of December.

Almost one in eight people in the metropolitan area’s 10 million population were infected at one point. The county has administered 5.4 million doses of the vaccine, with more than 1.9 million receiving their second stroke.

Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill requiring hotels, congress centers and other hospitality venues to prioritize hiring ex-workers. fired from work during the pandemic, a change from his decision last year to reject a similar bill.

People pray while attending a funeral service for a Covid-19 fatality at a cemetery in New Delhi, India, on April 13th. Photography: T. Narayan / Bloomberg

Ontario sets checkpoints (6 a.m. HK)

In an attempt by Hail Mary to control a third wave of Covid-19, Ontario discovered it tougher measures yet to restrict the movement of people, setting up checkpoints with neighboring Quebec and neighboring Manitoba for the first time in Canada’s outbreak.

The government of Prime Minister Doug Ford said it would extend an emergency stay-at-home order in six weeks out of four. Essential stores such as supermarkets and pharmacies will operate at 25% of capacity.

“My friends, we are losing the battle between variants and vaccines,” Ford told a news conference Friday afternoon.

UK Pilot Events Will Not Require Masks (5:47 pm NY)

Anyone attending one of the large-scale public events that the UK government is planning in the coming weeks will not have to wear a face mask, but will have to show evidence of a negative Covid-19 test. reported Telegrafi.

Attendees will also need to have a PCR test before the event and again five days later as part of the government plan to ensure proper monitoring of any transmission of the virus.

– With the help of Ian Fisher, Naomi Kresge, Charles Capel, Alexandre Rajbhandari, James Ludden, Shruti Singh, Brian Eckhouse and Virginia Van Natta