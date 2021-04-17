Biden pulls refugee policy, which affects mid-Missourians | Nation & World News

COLUMBIA President Joe Biden made a promise to increase the limit on the number of refugees that will be allowed in the United States this year.

The announcement is devastating for families in Missouri who have family members verified to join them, whose flights were canceled after President Biden refused to increase the number of refugees allowed in the country.

In February, Biden announced he would raise the limit on the number of refugees allowed in the country, from 15,000 to 125,000 starting in October 2021. However, he has not yet signed what is called a presidential decision that would put politics in place. According to NBC News, documents are usually signed immediately after a policy notice.

According to aanalysisby the International Rescue Committee, Biden is on track to accept fewer refugees this year than any modern president. So far, 2,050 refugees have been admitted to the country.

Samantha Moog, Director of the Catholic Refugee Resettlement Charity in Central and North Missouri, helps all refugees coming to central Missouri relocate to the U.S. She said they have seen record levels of refugees coming to central Missouri.

“In 2016, when the refugee ceiling was at 85,000, across the country, our office here in Colombia … we housed 229 individuals that year,” Moog said. “Last year, we placed 34 individuals when the ceiling was at 18,000. And here in 2021, our fiscal year 2021, we hit halfway through the year in early April, and we’ve only moved one individual, and so it has had an impact. really deep in the local refugee community. “

Bigrimana Nguweneza and her aunt, Migombano Mutesi, have been waiting for family members to join them in Colombia for months. She was weeks away from reunion when her flight to Mars was canceled. Family members said, through an interpreter, they were not sure why the arrival of their relatives is being delayed. An interpreter spoke of the two women.

“The hardest thing about the whole process is the fact that they don’t know why and they have nowhere to get that information. And you know, all they can do is wait.”

Friday, Biden announced it would raise the limit on the number of refugees allowed in the country next month. This brings the prospect of reuniting Nguweneza and Mutesi with their 13 family members closer.

Minlion Redamwang waited six years to come to America from a refugee camp in Malaysia after fleeing his native Burma. He originally moved to Illinois and recently moved to Columbia with his wife and two children.

“We have a very comfortable life here and we feel sorry for them. If possible, they should join us immediately … I believe this is the best way,” Redamwang said.

He said the current political situation in Myanmar makes it more important to increase the pace of refugee settlements. Despite not raising the refugee limit allowed in the country, Biden expanded opportunities for refugees to relocate from Muslim-majority countries.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement that Bidens “Friday’s directive has been subject to some confusion,” and said “we expect the president to put a final, adult refugee cap on the rest of this fiscal year until May 15 “

This is only the beggining. This step removes the restrictions imposed by the previous Administration on where refugees can come from. We need to rebuild the resettlement program and are committed to continuing to increase the number of refugees. https://t.co/MGtR6ijdam – Jen Psaki (@PressSec) 16 April 2021

Moog said the lower number of refugees coming through their office now means less funding to help other families in the future. Unless, of course, they can get support from the community.