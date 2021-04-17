Abhinav Bindra questions Kumbh Mela amid pandemic, criticizes Yogeshwar Dutt for his support





India’s only individual Olympic gold medalist, shooter Abhinav Bindra, on Saturday questioned the decision to continue with Haridwar Kumbh Mela amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic, saying “a virus makes no distinction between religions”. Kumbh Mela is being seen as a potential cabbage spreader of worshipers gathering in Haridwar for a dip in the Ganga River. Official figures for the period between 10 and 14 April put the number of infected at 1701. “Should Mullah Khumb (sic) be held while an infectious pandemic dumps garbage in India? A virus makes no distinction between religions,” Bindra wrote in his twitter post in response to a tweet from Yogeshwar Dutt. Should the Khumb mela be kept while an infectious pandemic dumps waste in India? A virus makes no distinction between religions. – Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) April 17, 2021 Dutt, who had won bronze in the 60kg freestyle category at the 2012 London Olympics, had supported the development of the event in his post on social media on Wednesday. “No one in Kumbh Mela is getting there illegally, people are following all protocols, no one is spitting at security and medical personnel, no one is fleeing after hiding from the administration. Stop slandering peaceful worshipers in Kumbh,” he said. he had tweeted. Bindra’s response to Dutt’s tweet did not stop at the question. He went on to criticize the possibility, who is now a member of the ruling BJP, of giving his support to holding the mass rally. “Athletes are known for keeping their eyes on the ball, their unwavering focus and not being distracted by what is most important at this time – saving lives, finding cures that can work and showing compassion and empathy 4 those who lose their loved ones You are failing the entire sports community with this, “posted the famous shooter. Overall, 2,34,692 cases of fresh COVID-19 were reported in the country on Tuesday, the largest daily increase to date. Amid unprecedented growth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said participation in the Hindu festival should be “symbolic”. Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad President Mahant Naredra Giri was admitted to AIIMS, Rishikesh after testing positive for the disease last week. Mahamandaleshwar of Maha Nirvani Akhara from Madhya Pradesh, Swami Kapil Dev, who was under treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital here, died on 13 April.







