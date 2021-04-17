Ontario reports more than 4,300 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths





Ontario reported 4,362 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 412,745. “Locally, there are 1,162 new cases in Toronto, 936 in Peel, 430 in the York Region, 301 in Durham and 251 in Ottawa,” said Health Minister Christine Elliott. Thirty-four new deaths were also reported, marking a third wave height and bringing the death toll in the province to 7,698. A total of 364,353 coronavirus cases are considered resolved, which has increased by 3,611 and is 88.3 percent of all confirmed cases. Read more: Many Ontario police forces will not use new COVID-19 powers to carry out occasional detentions More than 56,800 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 13,479,381 tests and 37,520 remain under investigation. The story goes down the ad The province showed that the positivity rate for the last day was 6.9 percent, which is down from the Friday report when it was 8.2 percent, and above the last Saturday report when it was 6.5 percent. Provincial figures showed that there are 2,065 people hospitalized with the virus (increased by 110), with 726 in intensive care (up to 25), 501 of whom are in a ventilator (up to 21). There have been 32,327 confirmed cases of variant B.1.1.7, first detected in the UK (increased by 2,152), and 101 of variant B.1.351 which was detected in South Africa (increased by two), and 207 cases of variant P.1, first found in Brazil (increased by five).









204,766 people are male

205,558 persons are female

62,046 people are 19 years old and under

151,607 people are 20 to 39

118,790 people are 40 to 59

57,562 people are 60 to 79

22,638 people are 80 or more The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender. The province also notes that the number of cases reported publicly each day may not match the number of cases reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they are first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed when information becomes available. Data can also be retrieved at different times. As of Friday evening, 3,751,316 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 107,278. To date, 344,244 people in the province are considered to be fully vaccinated.

