Prince Philip’s funeral: Duke of Edinburgh rests as gloomy queen sits alone

With military bands and a royal procession, Prince Philip was resting on Saturday in a funeral ceremony that honored the entire life of his service in the country, to the crown and his wife, Queen Elizabeth II. The British widowed monarch, setting an example amid the coronavirus pandemic, sat alone in the ceremony.

Philip, who died on April 9 two months frightened by the 100th anniversary of his birth, was being honored at Windsor Castle in a service that was steeped in military and royal tradition but also whitewashed and filled with his personality .

The entire procession and funeral took place out of the public eye inside the castle area, a 950-year-old royal mansion 20 miles (30 kilometers) west of London, but appeared live on television.

Coronavirus restrictions meant that instead of the 800 mourners expected in the long-awaited plans for Philip’s funeral, only 30 people were allowed inside St. Paul’s Chapel.

Following strict rules of social distancing during the pandemic, the queen set an example even in grief, staying away from family members gathered around the church. Other royals who are in family bubbles sat together.

People all over Britain held a minute of silence in Philip’s honor shortly before his ceremonial funeral began.

The service began with Canterbury Archbishop Justin Welby entering the chapel in front of the coffin, followed by Philips children and three of his eight grandchildren, while a four-member choir sang I am the resurrection and the life.

The service followed a funeral procession, in which Philip’s coffin traveled to the chapel in a specially adapted Land Rover created by Philip himself for the eight-minute trip to St. Paul’s Chapel. Georges. The Philips coffin was wrapped to his personal standard and topped with his Royal Navy hat and sword and a wreath of flowers.

Senior military commanders lined up in front of the vehicle. Children of Philip and heir to the throne Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward walk behind the bus as the 94-year-old queen travels to the chapel in a Bentley car.

Grandchildren, Prince William and Prince Harry also walk behind the coffin, though not side by side. The brothers, whose relationship has been strained amid Harry’s decision to leave royal duties and move to California, accompanied their cousin Peter Phillips, Princess Anne’s son.

For many viewers, the moment stirred the memories of the image of William and Harry at 15 and 12, walking behind the coffin of their mother Princess Diana in 1997, accompanied by their grandfather Philip, at a ceremony in London, around the world.

Previously, under the mild spring sunlight, some area residents stopped outside the castle to leave flowers on Saturday, but people mostly heeded police and palace requests not to gather due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The funeral reflected Philip’s military ties, both as a ceremonial commander of many units and as a war veteran. More than 700 military personnel participated, including army gangs, royal sailor sailors and an honor guard withdrawn from all armed forces.

Within the Gothic chapel, the site for centuries of royal weddings and funerals, service was simple and grim. There was no sermon, at the request of Philips, and no praise or family reading, in accordance with royal tradition. But Windsor Dean David Conner said the country has been enriched by Philips’ unwavering loyalty to our queen, his service to the nation and the Commonwealth, his courage, bravery and faith.

Philip spent nearly 14 years in the Royal Navy and saw no action in the Mediterranean, Indian Ocean and Pacific during World War II. Some elements of his burial had a nautical theme, including the hymn The Eternal Father, Strong for Salvation, who accompanies sailors and asks the Lord: O hear us when we cry / for those in danger at sea.

As the Philips coffin sits in the Royal Vault, Royal Marine sailors will issue Action Stations, an alarm announcing sailors preparing for battle a personal request from Philip.

Former Bishop of London Richard Chartres, who knew Philip well, said the prince was a man of faith, but the things they liked kept them summarized.

He was at home with wide church, high church and low church, but what he really liked was the short church, Chartres told the BBC. I always remember preaching on occasions when he was the main actor that instruction always fell: No more than four minutes.

Along with Philips children and grandchildren, the 30 funeral guests include other elderly kings and some of his German relatives. Philip was born a prince of Greece and Denmark and, like the queen, is related to a family of the European kingdom.

The mourners wore masks and observed the social distance inside the chapel and did not unite when a choir of four sang hymns.

Ahead of the funeral, Buckingham Palace released a photo of the Queen and Philip, smiling and relaxing on the grass blanket in the Scottish Highlands in 2003. The Palace said the casual photo was the Queen’s favorite.

For decades, Philip was a device of British life, known for its founding of the Duke of Edinburgh youth program and for a blunt manner of speaking, which sometimes included outspoken offensive remarks. He lived in the shadow of his wife, but his death has caused a reflection about his role and new appreciation from many in Britain.

He was a character, an absolute character, Jenny Jeeves said as she watched the floral tribute in Windsor. He was fun, he was funny. Yes, he made quite a few mistakes, but it depends on how you really got it. Just a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and a good example for all of us.