Hamilton Police say officers will not accidentally detain residents as part of an Ontario home stay warrant.

The service joined a number of other law enforcement agencies in the province that have also said there is no strengthened police powers proclaimed by officials in an effort to curb a rise in COVID-19 cases.

On Friday, Prime Minister Doug Ford said police have the authority to search anyone outside his residence to indicate their intent to leave the home and give their address. This includes stopping vehicles and issuing tickets potentially around $ 750.

But in a statement issued Saturday morning, the service said it wanted to “reassure Hamilton citizens that our members will not carry out arbitrary vehicles and person stops for the sole purpose of enforcing the stay at home order”.

Instead, Hamilton police said officers will continue to focus on community engagement and education to get people to abide by provincial regulations.

“Enforcement efforts will be reserved for those individuals who do not consider efforts to reduce this disease in our community,” police said in a press release.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger, who heads Hamilton’s police services board, likened the notion of occasional stopping to karting, a term used to stop people from seeking identification. Many community advocates have said the practice unfairly targets communities of color.

“Police stops as described are very problematic and are not something I will support,” Eisenberger wrote on Twitter. “It gives myself another round of cards that I was happy to stop at #HamOnt and then he was detained in the province. “

Area police services received a similar message Saturday. Police services in Niagara, Halton and Brantford all posted on Twitter that they would not accidentally detain people as part of a stay-at-home order.

“We will not carry out occasional or individual vehicle stops,” Niagara Regional Police Serviceciceron.

“We are reviewing the new COVID-19 provincial regulations announced yesterday,” the Halton Regional Police Service said in a tweet. “We remain committed to the 4 Es of enforcement: Engage Explain Educate Enforcement. We will not conduct occasional or individual vehicle stops.”

Brantford Police Service cicerone that it is still reviewing regulations, but “we will not carry out occasional or individual vehicle stops”.

