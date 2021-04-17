Ontario police say they will not conduct random checks in the country despite new powers

Saturday marks the first day of at least six weeks of strengthening police forces in Ontario in an effort to curb exponential growth in COVID-19 cases.

However, some police forces across the province have already said they do not intend to use additional powers that allow them to search anyone outside their place of residence, including stopping vehicles to indicate their intention to leave home and given their address.

A ticket if individuals refuse would cost approximately $ 750.

Peterborough Police and London Police Service posted on Twitter “we will not stop people by accident”. Both the Waterloo Regional Police Service and Niagara Regional Police Service similarly posted on Twitter, “We will not carry out occasional or individual vehicle stops.”

President of the Peel Regional Police Association also went on Twitter to urge the government, “Don’t make cops bad people here!”

In a statement, The Ottawa Police Department said also will not perform random checks.

“We are very aware of the perception of the general public as well as within our most marginalized, racial and / or Indigenous / Aboriginal / Inuit peoples,” said Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly.

“We do not want these powers to affect public confidence,” Sloly said.

While Toronto police initially said they needed more time to review the changes, the force wrote on Twitter Saturday morning that “it will continue to engage, educate and implement, but we will not make random stops of people or cars “.

“Before any change in our implementation strategy, we will inform the public how we plan to implement the new provincial orders,” his spokesman said.

Shortly afterwards, the Hamilton Police Service issued its statement, saying it would also not accidentally detain citizens.

Police Officers “remain committed to providing the highest quality police services and want to assure the citizens of Hamilton that our members will not commit arbitrary vehicles and person stops with the sole purpose of enforcing the Stay-at-Home order “, it is said in the statement.

Windsor Police and the Cornwall Police Service both added their name to the growing list of police forces that say they will not conduct random checks.

“CPS members will not make random stops for pedestrians or vehicles. We will continue to respond to complaints on the basis of service calls, using the discretion of officers, in order to gain compliance,” a statement said. by Cornwall police.

“Officers will not accidentally stop people or vehicles,” Windsor police wrote.

“We must all do our part for the health and safety of our community. Everyone has a role and a responsibility to keep our City safe. Stay home and do not gather with people outside your home.”

The London Police Services Board says there are “serious concerns” whether the extended provincial government police authorities are also constitutional.

“We can not implement our way out of the pandemic,” said board chairman Dr. Javeed Sukhera in a statement released Saturday morning.

Sukhera said the board “would encourage the Provincial government to shift their focus to stabilizing the health system, ensuring equal access to vaccines and following the advice of health experts.”

CBC News has reached the attorney general’s office for comment but has not yet received a response.

Extended police forces have quickly raised alarm bells across the province.

“It’s a Black Friday cutting rights from Queen’s Park,” said Michael Bryant, executive director of the Canadian Civil Liberties Association in a statement.

“A hodge-podge of pandemic restrictions cannot be policed ​​like this because overly diligent implementers outperform the brand, based on the experience of Canada’s First Wave,” Bryant said in a statement.

He called the occasional police bans “unconstitutional” as they would not be “indiscriminately, stopping everyone in one place” as a RIDE program does.

“Blankets for the police to stop vehicles like this greatly undermine our constitutional freedoms and will trigger a boost of racial profiling,” Bryant said. “These new restrictions could face a judicial challenge.”

Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie wrote on Twitter his reaction, saying he would “check our Card [of Rights and Freedoms]”and that the city will review it.

“I’m worried about that,” his tweet said. “Either way, we will not police the way out of this pandemic, that is for sure.”

In Toronto, Mayor John Tory wrote on Twitter that he was “very concerned about arbitrary detentions of people by police at all times.” He later wrote on Twitter his gratitude that Toronto police will not carry out occasional stops.