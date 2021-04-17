Deaths worldwide COVID-19 reach a staggering 3 million

The landmark event, recorded by Johns Hopkins University, comes amid repeated setbacks in the worldwide vaccination campaign.

The global death toll from the coronavirus reached a staggering 3 million people on Saturday amid repeated setbacks in the worldwide vaccination campaign and a deepening crisis in countries such as Brazil, India and France.

The number of lives lost, as compiled by Johns Hopkins University, is roughly equal to the population of Kiev, Ukraine; Caracas, Venezuela; or metropolitan Lisbon, Portugal. It is larger than Chicago (2.7 million) and equivalent to Philadelphia and Dallas combined.

And the actual number is believed to be significantly higher due to possible government concealment and many neglected cases in the early stages of the blast that began in Wuhan, China, in late 2019.

When the world again in January crossed the grim threshold of 2 million deaths, immunization tools had just begun in Europe and the United States. Today, they are taking place in more than 190 countries, although progress in bringing the virus under control varies greatly.

As campaigns in the U.S. and Britain have hit their fast pace and people and businesses there have begun to think about life after the pandemic, other countries, mostly the poorest countries but also some richer ones as well, have lagged behind in weapons deployment and have imposed new blockades and other restrictions as virus cases increase.

Worldwide, deaths are rising again, reaching about 12,000 a day on average, and new cases are also rising, eclipsing 700,000 a day.

“This is not the situation we want to be in 16 months in a pandemic, where we have tried control measures,” said Maria Van Kerkhove, one of the leaders of the World Health Organization at COVID-19.

In Brazil, where deaths are going up by about 3,000 a day, accounting for a quarter of lives lost worldwide in recent weeks, the crisis has been likened to a “raging hell” by a WHO official. A more contagious variant of the virus has spread throughout the country.

As cases increase, hospitals are running out of critical sedatives. As a result, there have been reports of some doctors diluting what remains and even tying patients to their beds as the breathing tubes are pushed into their throats.

The slow spread of vaccines has suppressed the pride of Brazilians in their history of conducting major immunization campaigns that were the envy of the developing world.

Taking cue from President Jair Bolsonaro, who has compared the virus to just over a flu, his Ministry of Health for months placed a big bet on a single vaccine, ignoring other manufacturers. When the obstacles came out, it was too late to get large amounts in time.

Seeing so many patients suffering and dying alone at her hospital in Rio de Janeiro prompted nurse Lidiane Melo to take desperate action.

In the early days of the pandemic, as patients cried out for comfort that she was too busy to provide, Melo filled two rubber gloves with warm water, knotted them, and sandwiched them around a patient’s hand to simulate a touch. boyfriend.

Some have christened the practice the “hand of God,” and it is now the stifling image of a nation shaken by a medical emergency with no visible end.

“Patients can not accept visitors. Unfortunately, there is no way. So it is a way to provide psychological support, to be there together with the patient holding their hand,” Melo said. She added: “And this year is worse, the seriousness of the patients is 1000 times greater.”

This situation is similarly appalling in India, where cases rose in February after weeks of steady decline, catching authorities by surprise. In a wave driven by virus variants, India saw over 180,000 new infections in a 24-hour space over the past week, bringing the total number of cases to over 13.9 million.

The problems India had overcome last year are turning to health officials. Only 178 fans were free Wednesday afternoon in New Delhi, a city of 29 million, where 13,000 new infections were reported the day before.

The challenges facing India are buzzing beyond its borders as the country is the largest supplier of shots to COVAX, the UN-sponsored vaccine distribution program in the poorest parts of the world. Last month, India said it would suspend vaccine exports as the spread of the virus within the country slowed.

The WHO recently described the supply situation as precarious. Up to 60 countries may not receive more shots until June, according to one estimate. To date, COVAX has distributed about 40 million doses in more than 100 countries, enough to cover barely 0.25% of the world’s population.

Globally, about 87% of the 700 million doses distributed are given to rich countries. While 1 in 4 people in rich countries have received a vaccine, in poor countries the figure is 1 in more than 500.

In recent days, the US and several European countries have introduced the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as authorities investigate extremely rare but dangerous blood clots. The AstraZeneca vaccine has been hit with delays and restrictions due to a coagulation scare.

Another concern: Poor countries are relying on vaccines made by China and Russia, which some scientists believe offer less protection than those of Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

Last week, the director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention acknowledged that the country’s vaccines offer low protection and said officials are considering mixing them with other pictures to improve their effectiveness.

In the US, where over 560,000 lives have been lost, accounting for more than 1 in 6 of COVID-19 deaths worldwide, hospitalizations and deaths have fallen, businesses are reopening and life is beginning to turn into something approaching normalcy in some states. The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell last week to 576,000, a low after COVID-19.

But progress has been inadequate and new hotspots, particularly Michigan, have been heating up in recent weeks. Still, deaths in the U.S. average about 700 a day, dropping from a peak in mid-January to about 3,400.

In Europe, countries are feeling the burden of a more contagious variant that devastated Britain for the first time and pushed the continent’s COVID-19 death toll beyond 1 million.

Nearly 6,000 critically ill patients are being treated in French critical care units, figures that have not been seen since the first wave of a year ago.

Dr. Marc Leone, chief of intensive care at Marseille North Hospital, said front-line staff members who were brought in as heroes at the start of the pandemic now feel alone and are hoping the renovated school closure and other restrictions will help curb the virus in the coming weeks.

“There is fatigue, more bad mood. You have to tread carefully because there are a lot of conflicts,” he said. “We will give everything we have to get through these 15 days as best we can.”