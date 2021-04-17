Covid-19 death toll rises to 3 million worldwide as crisis deepens Brazil, India and France

The global death toll from the coronavirus reached a staggering 3 million people on Saturday amid repeated setbacks in the worldwide vaccination campaign and a deepening crisis in countries such as Brazil, India and France.

The number of lives lost, as compiled by Johns Hopkins University, is roughly equal to the population of Kiev, Ukraine; Caracas, Venezuela; or metropolitan Lisbon, Portugal. It is larger than Chicago (2.7 million) and equivalent to Philadelphia and Dallas combined.

And the actual number is believed to be significantly higher due to possible government concealment and many neglected cases in the early stages of the blast that began in Wuhan, China, in late 2019.

When the world again in January crossed the grim threshold of 2 million deaths, immunization tools had just begun in Europe and the United States. Today, they are taking place in more than 190 countries, although progress in bringing the virus under control varies greatly.

Aerial view of the graves of Covid-19 victims at the Nossa Senhora Aparecida Cemetery in Manaus, Amazon State, Brazil, on Thursday. Michael Dantas / AFP – Getty Images

As campaigns in the U.S. and Britain have hit their fast pace and people and businesses there have begun to think about life after the pandemic, other countries, mostly the poorest countries but also some richer ones as well, have lagged behind in weapons deployment and have imposed new blockades and other restrictions as virus cases increase.

Worldwide, deaths are rising again, reaching about 12,000 a day on average, and new cases are also rising, eclipsing 700,000 a day.

This is not the situation we want to be in 16 months in a pandemic, where we have tried control measures, said Maria Van Kerkhove, one of the leaders of the World Health Organization at Covid-19.

In Brazil, where deaths are going up by about 3,000 a day, accounting for a quarter of the lives lost worldwide in recent weeks, the crisis has been likened to a blazing hell by a WHO official. A more contagious variant of the virus has spread throughout the country.

As cases increase, hospitals are running out of critical sedatives. As a result, there have been reports of some doctors diluting what remains and even tying patients to their beds as the breathing tubes are pushed into their throats.

The slow spread of vaccines has suppressed Brazilian pride in their history of conducting major immunization campaigns that were the envy of the developing world.

Taking cue from President Jair Bolsonaro, who has compared the virus to just over a flu, his Ministry of Health for months placed a big bet on a single vaccine, ignoring other manufacturers. When the obstacles came out, it was too late to get large amounts in time.

This situation is similarly appalling in India, where cases rose in February after weeks of steady decline, catching authorities by surprise. In a wave driven by virus variants, India saw over 180,000 new infections in a 24-hour space over the past week, bringing the total number of cases to over 13.9 million.

The challenges facing India are buzzing beyond its borders as the country is the largest supplier of shots to COVAX, the UN-sponsored vaccine distribution program in the poorest parts of the world. Last month, India said it would suspend vaccine exports until the virus spreads domestically.

Globally, about 87 percent of the 700 million doses distributed are given to rich countries. While 1 in 4 people in rich countries have received a vaccine, in poor countries the figure is 1 in more than 500.

In recent days, the US and several European countries have introduced the Johnson & Johnsons Covid-19 vaccine as authorities investigate extremely rare but dangerous blood clots. The AstraZenecas vaccine has also been hit with delays and restrictions due to a coagulation scare.

In the US, where over 560,000 lives have been lost, accounting for more than 1 in 6 worldwide Covid-19 deaths, hospitalizations and deaths, businesses are reopening and life is starting to turn into something approaching normalcy in some states.

But progress has been inadequate and new hotspots, particularly Michigan, have been heating up in recent weeks. Still, deaths in the U.S. average about 700 a day, dropping from a peak in mid-January to about 3,400.