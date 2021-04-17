Albuquerque postman convicted after using TikTok to humiliate people in International Circle





“You can be assured that this alleged incident will be fully investigated and that the Postal Service will take any appropriate action,” he added. The videos showed women falling out of their clothes and struggling to walk. Others show people going through some sort of medical episode or sleeping on the sidewalk. Community members told KOB 4 that the videos could cause more problems for the area. Street Safe New Mexico, a local nonprofit that helps women living on the streets, said they know at least one of the women in the video. “The videos on TikTok were disturbing,” said Christine Barber, the group’s chief executive. “The video shows that there is already a culture that supports people looking at the streets and saying ‘this is laughing at them’ and then the laughter turns into cruelty and the cruelty becomes deadly,” she added. Others worry about the stereotypes portrayed by the videos. “When they are allowed to make derogatory comments or make fun of our community, it allows for the continued disinvestment that perpetuates these kinds of conditions,” said Reyna Luz Juarez, a community organizer at the International Circle. KOB 4 addressed elected area leaders, City Councilor Pat Davis and District Commissioner Adriann Barboa. None of them wanted to comment on the videos. Mayor Tim Keller also did not respond when asked. However, a city spokesman sent the following statement: Most of us will need support at some point in our lives and Family and Community Services provide a safety net when this happens. Each and every member of our community is important and our team is ready to provide compassion, support and connection to services when the need arises. Anyone who does not have access to services, such as food and basic necessities, mental health resources, housing, shelter or rental assistance, can contact 311 or learn more by visiting cabq.gov/family. Furthermore, the USPS said customers can report concerns and complaints to the United States Postal Service by calling 1 800-275-8777.







