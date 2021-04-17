Angry criticism of new Ontario police forces as they record COVID-19 hospital admissions records

TORONTO New anti-pandemic forces allowing Ontario police to stop any motorists or pedestrians and ask where they live and why they are not at home drew furious criticism Saturday as the number of people infected at the hospital reached record levels.

More than 2,000 patients were in provincial hospitals due to the new coronavirus for the first time since the start of the one-year pandemic, with 726 in intensive care and 501 in need of a ventilator, authorities reported

Health officials also recorded 34 more virus-related deaths, the highest number in a day since Feb. 19, when 47 people were reported dying from coronavirus disease.

The province registered 4,362 new cases on Saturday, down from Friday’s record placement number of 4,812.

Amid a staggering number, politicians, civil liberties and experts attacked the new anti-pandemic restrictions announced Friday by Prime Minister Doug Ford as wrong.

The increased powers of the police aimed at enforcing stay-at-home orders, they said, were overloaded.

“I’m very concerned about arbitrary detentions of people by the police at any time,” Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a tweet Saturday.

In a note to voters, Jill Andrew, a New Democrat provincial politician in Toronto, said the measures show how far the Ford government is.

“Let ‘s be very real here: We’re not going to police our way out of the pandemic,” Andrews said. “The reality here is that this is likely to affect blacks, locals and people of color.”

While violating the restrictions could result in a $ 750 fine, failure to provide police with the required information could result in criminal charges, according to the provincial police chiefs association.

Large and small police forces across the province, however, said they had no intention of exercising their new powers.

“I would like to assure our citizens that our officers will not carry out occasional or individual vehicle stops,” Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah said on Saturday.

Andrew Fletcher, South Simcoe Police Chief, said officers would only act on complaints. Police forces in Thunder Bay and Ottawa also took similar positions.

Civil rights groups, however, took little comfort in such statements.

Ontario is one step closer to becoming a police state, said Joanna Baron, executive director of the Calgary-based Canadian Constitutional Foundation.

Low-income and minority communities have borne the brunt of this pandemic in terms of cases and mortality, and are now more likely to bear the brunt of police enforcement.

New restrictions, including a two-week extension of the provincial stay-at-home order until May 20, were announced amid stark warnings from government scientific advisers that the pandemic was about to worsen.

Other new measures include further restrictions on outdoor gatherings and indoor religious services, while recreational facilities such as sports fields, playgrounds and golf courses are now closed. Ontario intends to close its borders with neighboring provinces of Quebec and Manitoba on Monday.

Ford said the province was “on its feet” and new measures were urgently needed to bring the situation of COVID-19 province under control.

But experts said the Ford government had lost its mark on key executives of the rabid pandemic, including a lack of paid leave for essential employees.

“Handling this pandemic by Doug Fords has been a major failure and an absolute disaster,” said Patty Coates, president of the Ontario Labor Federation.

Randall Denley, a former candidate for the Ottawa-based Toronto Ontario, called the moves a “strange mix of corruption, mismanagement, backward restrictions and authoritarian, punitive measures” that would simply anger people.

“This is a police-state tactic that has the potential to lose the voluntary support of the public that is the key to the provincial plan,” Denley wrote in a National Post column.

Warren (Smokey) Thomas, president of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union, urged Ford to review its expanded law enforcement powers.

Giving police the right to detain and interrogate citizens is similar to martial law, “Thomas said.” “If it is improperly applied or perceived to be used for its intended purpose, it will be remembered in history as a steroid postcard.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 17, 2021.

Colin Perkel, The Canadian Press