Hamilton Hospitals mixing staff, rendering services in competition to add beds during COVID-19

Hamilton Hospitals by educating surrounding workers to staff more beds and cope with COVID-19 cases by filling their wards with patients.

In a staff memo Wednesday, St. Joseph’sHealthcare Hamilton said about 80 staff in nursing and other clinical support roles have been relocated to care for foster care and critical care patients. He expects the number to exceed 100 “within the very near future”.

Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) did not provide as much detail on staff resettlement during Thursday’s municipality, but noted that workers from pre- and post-surgery patient care units and workers from procedural care areas have been relocated to help many beds.

Although one of the big moves that both networks are making involves staff performing outpatient care and outpatient care. This will not affect the paramedics.

Bruce Squires, vice president of women and child health at Hamilton Health Science (HHS), said in a town hall on Thursday that the hospital network has come up with a framework to prepare for shifts.

In the worst case, some outpatient services will be cut by 50 percent. There would also be “significant cancellations” of clinic visits and an added waiting list, which would lead to more urgent visits and admissions to the patient.

“We are doing it where it helps meet our human health resources, always with a balance of how we can support continuing care through virtual care and what are the impacts on any care that cannot continue on the health and well-being of our patients. and their families, “he said.

But Squires stressed that planned outpatient visits are ongoing now and families should only be concerned if they are not directly told otherwise.

Memorandum from the declared COVID-19 cases of St. Joe in hospitals and the community is also causing more health care workers to quarantine. And without staff, hospitals can not add more beds for patients.

As of Friday, there are 24 staff and doctors with the virus and 186 staff self-isolators. There are also 120 people with COVID-19 hospitals in Hamilton hospitals.

Ramping operations and other services

Operations are also being reduced to help release staff. St. Joe will reduce and postpone election operations and non-urgent procedures, including:

Hip and knee surgeries.

Surgery for weight loss.

Non-cancerous bowel surgery.

Gynecology.

Some cataract and endoscopy procedures.

“While St. Joe had increased his operating capacity by up to 109 percent of routine operations to address backlog loads created by the first wave, today we are operating at about 55 to 65 percent of capacity, depending on the day.” , said memo.

“We recognize the impact this has on our patients, we are monitoring it closely and will increase volumes again as soon as possible.”

At HHS, the surgical capacity of adults at Juravinski Hospital and Hamilton General Hospital will be reduced by 35 percent. Adult surgery capacity at McMaster University Medical Center will drop by approximately 25 percent.

Endoscopies, heart rhythm procedures and surgeries at the heart probe unit are falling by 50 per cent.

HHS also listed other measures it is taking to open staff, including:

Temporary closure of the West End Emergency Clinic as of Monday, April 19th. The COVID-19 assessment center remains open in this country.

Temporary closure of West Lincoln Memorial Hospital operating rooms and redirection of the obstetric service at Niagara Health starting Friday, April 16 at 3 p.m.

Reduce the capacity of the Regional Rehabilitation Center by 50 percent over the next week.

Hospitals that open more ICU beds

The data presented during the hall of St. Joe’stown showed as of Tuesday, there are 76 critical care beds within Hamilton, St. Louis. Catharines, Burlington and Brantford.

Sharon Pierson, HHSchief’s operating office, executive vice president of clinical operations, said at a town hall meeting Thursday that the hospital network opened 12 ICU beds with plans to open another 18 next week.

Meanwhile, St. Joe is looking to add 12 more critical care beds next week, according to the city council on Friday. It is also increasing its COVID-19 unit from 45 beds to 65 beds.

In the memorandum of St. Joe reportedly said his intensive care unit operated at a capacity of between 90 and 100 percent most days, as well as its medical and surgical beds. He highlights the number of cases with COVID-19, particularly disturbing variants and sick patients, that are creating “terrible pressures”.

“Locally, we are seeing an increase in COVID cases. Both St. Joe testing centers have experienced climbing requirements and positivity levels since the beginning of March,” the memo reads.

“We also operate as part of a provincial hospital system, and this region has received transfers of COVID-19 patients since the beginning of January, a total of 91 in the region, 20 of those patients in St. Joe.”

Pierson, from HHS, said the hospital network has seen 24 of those 91 patients and most have gone to Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington.

Patients from other regions are expected to continue coming

Dr. Dominik Mertz, HHS medical director for infection prevention control, said during the HHStown hall that hospital admissions are likely to increase due to patients from other regions.

“Many of the regions around us are seeing a greater increase in case numbers than we currently have … load balancing within the province, particularly ICU patients coming from GTA[will]go on “.

“With this, we will probably continue to see an increase in admitted patients, but not necessarily Hamiltonas.”

The Executive Vice President of St. Joe, Dr. Cheryl Williams, also shared data during the Fridaytown hall that showed last week that there were 36 patients from the region transferred to HHS, St. Louis. Joe, Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington, Brantford General Hospital and Niagara Health Place in St. Catharines.

Of those transfers, 24 arrived in the last 48 hours.