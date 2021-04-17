Home but never alone: ​​Celebrating Amateur Radio World Day 2021





Early last year, when the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) first pushed most of the world into a deadlock, a traditional hobby – some might say old-fashioned – experienced a spectacular revival. Amateur radio allows people to interact socially, intensely, without ever meeting in person. In those early days and weeks of the pandemic, radio amateurs reached out to each other spontaneously through waves at the local, national, and global levels. These days, local clubs in Europe and other regions are meeting in the air, more often than they have for decades, providing familiar, friendly voices, as well as regular checks on them, such as seniors, who may be locked in the house. Special event stations, mostly broadcasting from people’s homes, shared the “Stay safe” message in dozens of countries and languages, reminding us all to help limit the spread of the virus. Over the past year, activity in the air has reached unprecedented levels. Amateur radio races are pulling record numbers of entry breaks. Today, the hobby is more popular than ever, with more than 3 million licensed operators worldwide, according to the International Amateur Radio Union (IARU). Bacon radio operator. Image credit: Ottawa Tuomi. Sociable distance Amateur radio is magic. I remember how, as a small child, I would hear voices from all over the world coming out of my dad’s receiver. It all just happened with a simple wire antenna placed in our garden. And that inspired me to pursue my license, which I earned until I was 13 years old. Licensed operators can engage in hobbies in many ways: making close and distant contacts, entering competitions, and – when conditions allow – traveling to distant lands to help keep the business afloat. Building and maintaining your radio equipment is a whole other aspect. While amateur radio is a technical hobby, most radio operators get caught up in the social aspect. The key is to meet people who share similar interests. Prior to COVID-19, operators gathered from all over the world for large club meetings and fairs, often the opportunity to meet in person with friends in the air for the first time. While meetings in person are now pending, the essential interaction in the air continues. April 18: World Amateur Radio Day On this day in 1925, the IARU was formed in Paris. Since then, on April 18 of each year, amateur radio enthusiasts around the world have flocked to celebrate World Amateur Radio Day. Amateur operators had discovered the potential of the shortwave spectrum, previously neglected in the development of radiocommunications. However, in the ensuing rush to use these shorter wavelengths, amateur radio operators were “in great danger of being pushed aside,” the official IARU history notes. Two years later, at the International Radiotelegraph Conference of 1927, amateur radio received the radio frequency spectrum divisions – 160, 80, 40, 20 and 10 meters – still known today. Expansion of allocations and membership The IARU has since managed to expand the frequency distributions for amateur radio, so that amateur radio operators are now able to experiment and communicate in specified frequency bands across the radio spectrum. From 25 founding countries in 1925, the IARU has grown to include 160 member societies in three regions. IARU Region 1 includes Europe, Africa, the Middle East and North Asia; Region 2 includes America; and region 3 consists of Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific island countries, and most of Asia. The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) recognizes the IARU as the global representative for the interests of amateur radio. Learn more about IARU Region 1 here. Listen to Lisa Leenders talk about her amateur radio experience on ITU’s Technology for Good podcast here. Head image credit: Lisa Leenders

