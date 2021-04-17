Peaceful voting in Mizoram’s Serchhip poll; over 83 registered voter turnout





Aizawl, April 17 (PTI) More than 83 percent of the 19,520 voters exercised their franchise in the by-elections to the Serchhip assembly constituency where voting took place peacefully on Saturday, an official said. The political fate of the six candidates, including those of the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and the Congress, is sealed in the EVM. Voting was held at 29 polling stations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and the turnout was 83.8 percent, the official said. During the voting, no inappropriate incidents occurred, other than the malfunction of some EVMs which were replaced, he said. The MNF has appointed its deputy chairman and former Lok Sabha member Vanlalzawma, while the ZPM and Congress have nominated Lalduhoma and PC Laltlansanga respectively. The vote count will take place on May 2. The survey was made necessary by the disqualification of MLA Lalduhoma in force under the anti-defect law in November last year. The Electoral Commission (EC) has extended the voting period by an hour after calls from political parties and the recommendation of the chief election officer (CEO) to enable all voters to exercise their exclusivity, an official said. Earlier, it was scheduled to be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The official said some political parties recently again turned to the EC to extend the duration of the voting period after their request to reset voting dates and calculate religious obligation was rejected by the poll panel. Prime Minister Zoramthanga, the ZPM and the Seventh-day Adventist Church had asked last month separately the EC to plan the dates of the two events as they fell on important days for Christians. The poll panel had announced that by-elections for the Serchhip constituency in the Christian-majority state will be held on April 17, a Saturday, and the vote count will take place on May 2 which is Sunday. Saturday is a holy day for some Christian denominations in Mizoram, especially the Seventh-day Adventist church that follows Saturday, a day of religious observance and abstinence from work. Sunday is also a holy day for Christians. The EC has said their petitions could not be submitted as the dates were set as several factors were taken into account. The poll period was apparently extended because the authorities of the Seventh-day Adventist Church have said that its members will be able to cast their ballots only after sunset. PTI COR NN NN Responsibility: – This story is not edited by Outlook staff and is automatically generated by news agency sources. Source: PTI More from Outlook Magazine

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos