Iran denies claim that Ukrainian plane crashed intentionally | Aviation News





Ukraine is trying to gain political points by making claims over its downed plane in Tehran, Iran says.

Tehran, Iran Iran’s foreign ministry has vehemently denied claims by Ukrainian security chiefs that the downing of a passenger plane last year was deliberate, accusing it of politicizing the issue. Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Saturday it was unfortunate that Ukrainian officials continue to publicly broadcast personal and commissioned hypotheses, despite technical reports provided by Iran. He said it seems Ukraine is not after resolving the issue of Flight PS752, whose crash killed all 176 people on board and wants to make political gains by linking this painful accident to its local affairs or foreign affairs with other places. The comments come after Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s defense and national defense council, said the incident was a deliberate attack that could have been aimed at preventing the United States from attacking Iran. Ukraine’s International Airlines flight was shot down by two missiles fired by an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp. air defense system in early January 2020, hours after Iran opened missiles at two U.S. bases in neighboring Iraq. The attack on US interests was in response to the assassination of Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s top general, in a drone strike ordered days ago by then-President Donald Trump. Iran’s final technical report on the crash said last month the human error was responsible as a surface-to-air missile defense system near Imam Khomeini International Airport was not recalibrated after being moved shortly before the incident, thus confusing the plane to a hostile object. Even after all flights to Iraq and those scheduled to fly over the western parts of the country were canceled, the report said, the risk of misidentification of commercial flights and flights from Tehran airport was considered low. Ukraine at the time called the report a cynical attempt to hide the real reasons for our plane crash. Tehran ready for talks The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman also said in his statement that Iran is ready to hold more talks with all the injured parties within the framework of international law and urged them to refrain from going beyond the framework of logic and law in remarks. Theirs. A spokesman for Iranz National Security Council also denied Danilovs’s claim, saying he met with Iran’s security chief Ali Shamkhani shortly after the incident and was given comprehensive technical explanations. Keyvan Khosravi said that some investigations carried out by the Iranian authorities have resolutely rejected any possibility or theory other than the accidental crash of the plane. The Iranian government in January set a $ 150,000 compensation for each of the victims’ families. Earlier this month, a military prosecutor said 10 unnamed officials involved in the incident have been indicted and will go to court soon.







