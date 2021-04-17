



As part of a joint operation, Philippine Coast Guard found shells, known locally as “taklobo”, off the coast of Sitio Green Island, in the western province of Palawan, she told a Facebook post. Transport was worth ALL 1.2 billion (about USD 24.8 million).

It is the largest illegal transportation of giant mollusk shells in the region, according to Palawan Coast Guard commander Commodore Genito Basilio.

The law enforcement team arrested four suspects, accusing them of violations Wildlife Conservation and Conservation Act of the Philippine Wildlife . Article 27 of the Law states that it is illegal for anyone to “intentionally and knowingly exploit wildlife resources and their habitats” for a number of reasons, including wildlife trade or collection purposes.

Anyone who kills or destroys wildlife species categorized as endangered could face up to two years in prison or a fine of $ 20,000 ($ 410) under the Act.

The Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD), which also took part in the operation along with intelligence groups such as the Australian Federal Police, said in a statement Saturday she questioned a member of the group that took the clams, Rosalee Tequillo. “PCSDS” [sic] discussion with Dra. “Tequillo resulted in the learning that she and her group are engaged in the collection and possession of Giant Clam species for commercial purposes without legal authorization,” the statement said. Tequillo claimed she had permission from the Philippine president’s office and the Bureau of Fisheries and Water Resources (BFAR) to collect the shells, PCSD said, adding that Tequillo had no documents to prove this. The office of President Rodrigo Duterte, BFAR and PCSD did not immediately respond to requests for comment. “A certain group of individuals” was spreading false rumors that PCSD and BFAR were allowing the taklobo collection, PCSD said in a statement on April 13th. Giant mollusks help maintain wild marine life by sheltering some animals and greatly stopping the growth of algae, according to Affiliate affiliated with CNN CNN Tequillo also claimed that the suspected group had a “treasure hunt permit”, but the giant mollusks are not covered by this, according to PCSD. Mollusks can only be collected for taxonomic purposes and not for trade, he added. Teodoro Jose S. Matta, executive director of PCSD, stressed in Saturday’s statement that the body, which is responsible for regulating the Palawan Wildlife Act, “will remain committed to stopping the illegal trade in wildlife. “ In a separate statement released on Saturday PCSD called on local fishermen and citizens to refrain from collecting and commercially trading shellfish and other endangered wildlife. This seizure is one of a number of similar incidents in recent months. Alongside the Philippine Coast Guard and other groups, PCSD seized 324 giant clam shells worth $ 160 million on Johnson Island on March 3, following a similar discovery in October. Philippine National Police and BFAR seized about 50 million endangered shells on the island of Negros in February, according to CNN Philippines

