New restrictions are very much in Canada’s most populous province

TORONTO – New pandemic restrictions imposed by Canada’s most populous province immediately sparked controversy Saturday as police departments insisted they would not use new powers to accidentally stop motorists and health experts complained the rules were concentrated in outdoor activities rather than in more dangerous indoor environments.

Ontario Prime Minister Doug Fords’ government announced Friday that it was authorizing police to ask anyone who is not at home to explain why they are out and give their address. Tickets can be written.

But at least a dozen forces across Ontario, including the capital Toronto, said there would be no random stops of people or cars.

We are all going through an awful year of COVID-19 and we are all hanging out together. (Department) will NOT accidentally stop vehicles for no apparent reason during or after the pandemic, wrote Halton Police Chief Steve Tanner.

The new rules restrict outdoor gatherings to those in the same family and playgrounds and golf courses. The decisions sparked widespread criticism in a province already at a standstill. Restaurants and gyms are closed as is classroom education. Most non-core workers are working from home.

Ford complained about crowded playgrounds and playgrounds, but at Friday’s new conference did not mention jobs considered essential, such as factories where the virus is spreading

What we need: raising restrictions to reduce contacts indoors, support for essential frontline workers, paid medical leave, a resumption of re-prioritized vaccines for severely affected communities, wrote on Twitter Joe Cressy, i which is on the Toronto City Council.

“What we’ve got: shutting down external equipment, which we need to keep people safe and healthy.

I have not yet intubated a patient with COVID who was infected by being on a playground, wrote on Twitter Dr. Ian Preyra, who works at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington, Ontario.

Warehouse worker, truck driver, construction worker … none of my COVID patients won this in the park. They are angry and have no voice. Shy, wrote on Twitter Dr. Aman Sidhu, a pulmonologist in Toronto.

Dr. Andrew Morris, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Toronto, said closing playgrounds and other outdoor recreational facilities would hurt children and their families whose well-being we have already damaged by forcing them to close schools. .

He complained that the new rules do not create paid medical leave or improved protection for essential workers even as they allow “police to target whoever they decide to hire to make sure they are properly conveniently outside their home.

“It’s not going to affect a white guy like me. It’s going to target essential workers and racist people. This is what people talk about when they describe systemic racism,” Morris wrote in weekly email to followers.

I am absolutely disgusted, as are all my colleagues quite well.

Ontario reported 4,362 new infections on Saturday and a record 2,065 hospitalized people receiving treatment for COVID. She has begged other provinces to send nurses and other health workers.

Vaccinations have increased in Canada, the presence of more contagious variants in Ontario has led to a third wave of infections.

Ford said the lack of vaccines made the new restrictions necessary.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday that Pfizer will double its vaccine shipments to Canada over the next month, with millions more shots than expected arriving in May and June.

Every qualified Canadian is expected to receive at least one hit by July.

Ontario just closed schools days ago after insisting for weeks they were safe. ) The new order to close the playgrounds angered parents.

The cognitive discrepancy between the education minister who insists schools are safe and the subsequent closure of playgrounds is insane, said Jim Vlahos, a 44-year-old father of two in Toronto.

There is no rhyme or reason for external closures.

Owen Holliday, a golfer, said he was very upset, especially about seniors practicing their exercises through the sport.

With all the protocols, prepaid reservations, closed clubs, masks if you ride with someone out of the house, without meeting after times, golf is as safe as it can get, he said.