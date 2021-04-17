Was Khan a Covid-positive Prime Minister contact? | Additional news





Chief Health Officer Dr Roshan Parasram was asked in the Covid-19 media update on Saturday if the late Franklin Khan was a contact of Covid-19 Positive Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. Dr Parasram was also asked to confirm whether Khan was the recipient of the Astra Zeneca vaccine last week. In response to questions, Dr Parasram said these requests should be addressed to the Office of the Prime Minister, or the Ministry of Energy. Family condolences. Any information about the honorable minister will come from the Office of the Prime Minister or the line ministry of that particular minister, Dr Parasram said. The panel at the press conference of the health ministries was also asked if people who have previously tested positive were eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine. Dr Saeed Rahaman replied, “The short answer to this is ‘yes.’ because the WHO has recommended that those who have had Covid infection wait six months before receiving the first dose of the vaccine, also noting that vaccines tend to provide much better coverage. “Because they were created specifically to target virus add – ons.” Dr Rahaman also added, “For those Muslims who fast, you can get the vaccine when you fast. This is permissible in Islam.” Dr Parasram said the information on the list of people who should not get the Astra Zeneca vaccine was published on the website of the health ministries. He said the list, as recommended by the World Health Organization, included people who were under 18 years old. Dr Parasram added that in Trinidad and Tobago it was not being administered to pregnant or breastfeeding women, although no specific information was given to the WHO about it. Dr. Saeed Rahaman spoke about personal safety and precautions to be taken during the month of Ramdhan. Dr Rahaman said the risk of catching Covid-19 is based on three main factors – exposure, distance and time. He said many mosques have already adopted a strict entry policy that includes hand washing before entry and temperature controls. He advised worshipers to walk with their prayer mats up to the mosque. Dr Rahaman noted as public places of worship were limited to 50 per cent of capacity and that the distance between worshipers and the use of external devices such as annexes allowed social distance, and markers were placed to indicate these. He noted that communal at night iftars , or breaking the fast, usually attracts large crowds, but many mosques have interrupted these.







