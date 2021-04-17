Goa bans export of oxygen cylinders to increase Covid cases





A day after the state recorded its highest ever one-day increase in the number of active Covid-19 cases, the Goa government on Saturday decided to ban the export of oxygen cylinders. The number of active cases in Goa was 6,643 on Saturday. Due to the increase in COVID cases in the state of Goa, the demand for oxygen has increased. Therefore, the export of oxygen cylinders abroad was stopped with immediate effect. All industrial oxygen demand will be diverted to health services, said GMC (Goa Medical College) & Covid Hospitals (sic), said Vishwajit Rane, Goa’s health minister in a social media post. He said that the necessary instructions have been issued to the Secretary, Health, to coordinate with the relevant collectors to issue an order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, in the public interest. On Friday, Prime Minister Pramod Sawant had urged the Goans to follow security protocols and refrain from holding or attending large, crowded events. Goa has not imposed any restrictions on the entry of tourists into the state or has restricted the operation of hotels, restaurants and casinos. Sawant, however, said that with the blockages and ban on evening arrivals in other states, the number of tourists arriving in Goa by air has dropped by 70 percent and those by road have halved. Goa began to feel a shortage of hospital beds in the first week of April when there were 2,471 active Covid-19 cases. Subsequently, Rane said the capacity of various hospitals in the state was increasing, beds were increasing, Covid care centers in the state were being reactivated and the two stages needed to respond to the growing number of Covid-19 cases. The health minister on Saturday said the capacity of the beds of various hospitals was increasing and the ESIC hospital was turning into a Covid Hospital with ITU and ICU facilities. ITU and ICU facilities were also being upgraded at South Goa County Hospital.

