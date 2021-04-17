Ontario to withdraw police powers to carry out COVID-19 case arrests: source

The Ontario government is expected to pull out of new police powers to enforce anti-pandemic measures, the Canadian press has learned.

A source with knowledge of the discussions, but who was not authorized to speak publicly about them, says a weak explanation is currently being adopted.

New anti-pandemic powers that allow police to stop any motorist or pedestrian and ask where they live and why they are not at home drew furious criticism Saturday, with police forces in cities across the province saying they refuse to do random stops.

Forces in Toronto, Ottawa, Hamilton, Windsor and at least 19 other municipalities said they would not make occasional or individual vehicle stops even though they had been given the power to do so.

The Toronto Police Department will continue to engage, educate and enforce, but we will not make random stops of people or cars, the force said on Twitter. Mayor John Tory backed the move.

More than 2,000 patients were in provincial hospitals due to the coronavirus for the first time since the start of the one-year pandemic, with 726 in intensive care and 501 in need of a ventilator, authorities reported.

Health officials also recorded 34 more virus-related deaths, the highest number in a day since Feb. 19, when 47 people were reported dying from coronavirus disease.

The province registered 4,362 new cases on Saturday, below the number of Fridays for the record set of 4,812.

Amid a staggering number, politicians, civil liberties and experts attacked the new anti-pandemic restrictions announced Friday by Prime Minister Doug Ford as wrong.

The increased powers of the police aimed at enforcing stay-at-home orders, they said, were overloaded.

I am very concerned about arbitrary detentions of people by the police at any time, Tory said in a tweet on Saturday.

In a note to voters, Jill Andrew, a New Democrat provincial politician in Toronto, said the measures show how far the Ford government is.

Let’s be very real here: We’re not going to police our way out of the pandemic, Andrews said. The reality here is that this is likely to affect blacks, natives and people of color.

Steven Del Duca, leader of the opposition Liberal Party in Ontario, said Ford was imposing martial law and that the move was a dangerous attack on racist Ontarians who would be unfairly targeted.

Extended police powers run the risk of causing a rush of racial profiling and police powers overseas, assuming everyone abroad guilty until proven otherwise, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association said.

While violating the restrictions could result in a $ 750 fine, failure to provide police with the information they need could result in criminal charges, according to the provincial association of police chiefs.

Large and small police forces across the province, however, said they had no intention of exercising their new powers.

I’m starting a thread of Ontario police services that have said they will not use the new powers authorized by the Ontario government in a panic today. Will be updated as guaranteed. Please @ me if your local force has made a notice I am not aware of. The beginning begins. Matt Gurney (@mattgurney) April 17, 2021

I would like to assure our citizens that our officers will not carry out occasional or individual vehicle stops, Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah said on Saturday.

Andrew Fletcher, South Simcoe Police Chief, said officers would only act on complaints. Police forces in Thunder Bay and Ottawa also took similar positions.

Civil rights groups, however, took little comfort in such statements.

Ontario is one step closer to becoming a police state, said Joanna Baron, executive director of the Calgary-based Canadian Constitutional Foundation.

Low-income and minority communities have borne the brunt of this pandemic in terms of cases and mortality, and are now more likely to bear the brunt of police enforcement.

New restrictions, including a two-week extension of provinces to stay home until May 20, were announced amid stark warnings from government scientific advisers that the pandemic was about to worsen.

Other new measures include further restrictions on outdoor gatherings and indoor religious services, while recreational facilities such as sports fields, playgrounds and golf courses are now closed. Ontario intends to close its borders with neighboring provinces of Quebec and Manitoba on Monday.

Ontario Provincial Police on Saturday said they were preparing to carry out that order.

Ford said the province was on its feet and new measures were urgently needed to bring the situation of the COVID-19 provinces under control.

But experts said the Ford government had lost its mark on key executives of the rabid pandemic, including a lack of paid leave for essential employees.

Doug Fords’s treatment of this pandemic has been a major failure and absolute disaster, said Patty Coates, president of the Ontario Labor Federation.

Randall Denley, a former Ottawa-based Tory Ontario candidate, called the moves a strange mix of corruption, misdirection, backward restrictions and authoritarian, punitive measures that would simply anger people.

This is a state-police tactic that has the potential to lose the voluntary public support that is key to the provincial plan, Denley wrote in a National Post column.

Warren (Smokey) Thomas, president of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union, urged Ford to review its expanded law enforcement powers.

Giving police the right to detain and interrogate citizens is similar to martial law, Thomas said. If improperly applied or perceived as being used to aim, it will be remembered in history as karting on steroids.

In recent weeks, Ontario has closed schools, restaurants, restricted shopping in stores and canceled elective operations as an increase in admissions threatened to overwhelm hospitals. On Friday it also closed some construction work, but not warehouses or factories.

Critics say Ford abandoned a previous stay-at-home order too soon, allowing for an actual increase in cases that are putting hospitals under pressure. On Friday, Ford blamed the federal government for the third wave, saying it had been too slow to raise vaccines and too soft at the borders.