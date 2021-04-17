International
Ontario to withdraw police powers to carry out COVID-19 case arrests: source
The Ontario government is expected to pull out of new police powers to enforce anti-pandemic measures, the Canadian press has learned.
A source with knowledge of the discussions, but who was not authorized to speak publicly about them, says a weak explanation is currently being adopted.
New anti-pandemic powers that allow police to stop any motorist or pedestrian and ask where they live and why they are not at home drew furious criticism Saturday, with police forces in cities across the province saying they refuse to do random stops.
Forces in Toronto, Ottawa, Hamilton, Windsor and at least 19 other municipalities said they would not make occasional or individual vehicle stops even though they had been given the power to do so.
The Toronto Police Department will continue to engage, educate and enforce, but we will not make random stops of people or cars, the force said on Twitter. Mayor John Tory backed the move.
More than 2,000 patients were in provincial hospitals due to the coronavirus for the first time since the start of the one-year pandemic, with 726 in intensive care and 501 in need of a ventilator, authorities reported.
Health officials also recorded 34 more virus-related deaths, the highest number in a day since Feb. 19, when 47 people were reported dying from coronavirus disease.
The province registered 4,362 new cases on Saturday, below the number of Fridays for the record set of 4,812.
Amid a staggering number, politicians, civil liberties and experts attacked the new anti-pandemic restrictions announced Friday by Prime Minister Doug Ford as wrong.
The increased powers of the police aimed at enforcing stay-at-home orders, they said, were overloaded.
I am very concerned about arbitrary detentions of people by the police at any time, Tory said in a tweet on Saturday.
In a note to voters, Jill Andrew, a New Democrat provincial politician in Toronto, said the measures show how far the Ford government is.
Let’s be very real here: We’re not going to police our way out of the pandemic, Andrews said. The reality here is that this is likely to affect blacks, natives and people of color.
Steven Del Duca, leader of the opposition Liberal Party in Ontario, said Ford was imposing martial law and that the move was a dangerous attack on racist Ontarians who would be unfairly targeted.
Extended police powers run the risk of causing a rush of racial profiling and police powers overseas, assuming everyone abroad guilty until proven otherwise, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association said.
While violating the restrictions could result in a $ 750 fine, failure to provide police with the information they need could result in criminal charges, according to the provincial association of police chiefs.
Large and small police forces across the province, however, said they had no intention of exercising their new powers.
I’m starting a thread of Ontario police services that have said they will not use the new powers authorized by the Ontario government in a panic today. Will be updated as guaranteed. Please @ me if your local force has made a notice I am not aware of.
The beginning begins.
Matt Gurney (@mattgurney) April 17, 2021
I would like to assure our citizens that our officers will not carry out occasional or individual vehicle stops, Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah said on Saturday.
Andrew Fletcher, South Simcoe Police Chief, said officers would only act on complaints. Police forces in Thunder Bay and Ottawa also took similar positions.
Civil rights groups, however, took little comfort in such statements.
Ontario is one step closer to becoming a police state, said Joanna Baron, executive director of the Calgary-based Canadian Constitutional Foundation.
Low-income and minority communities have borne the brunt of this pandemic in terms of cases and mortality, and are now more likely to bear the brunt of police enforcement.
New restrictions, including a two-week extension of provinces to stay home until May 20, were announced amid stark warnings from government scientific advisers that the pandemic was about to worsen.
Other new measures include further restrictions on outdoor gatherings and indoor religious services, while recreational facilities such as sports fields, playgrounds and golf courses are now closed. Ontario intends to close its borders with neighboring provinces of Quebec and Manitoba on Monday.
Ontario Provincial Police on Saturday said they were preparing to carry out that order.
Ford said the province was on its feet and new measures were urgently needed to bring the situation of the COVID-19 provinces under control.
But experts said the Ford government had lost its mark on key executives of the rabid pandemic, including a lack of paid leave for essential employees.
Doug Fords’s treatment of this pandemic has been a major failure and absolute disaster, said Patty Coates, president of the Ontario Labor Federation.
Randall Denley, a former Ottawa-based Tory Ontario candidate, called the moves a strange mix of corruption, misdirection, backward restrictions and authoritarian, punitive measures that would simply anger people.
This is a state-police tactic that has the potential to lose the voluntary public support that is key to the provincial plan, Denley wrote in a National Post column.
Warren (Smokey) Thomas, president of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union, urged Ford to review its expanded law enforcement powers.
Giving police the right to detain and interrogate citizens is similar to martial law, Thomas said. If improperly applied or perceived as being used to aim, it will be remembered in history as karting on steroids.
In recent weeks, Ontario has closed schools, restaurants, restricted shopping in stores and canceled elective operations as an increase in admissions threatened to overwhelm hospitals. On Friday it also closed some construction work, but not warehouses or factories.
Critics say Ford abandoned a previous stay-at-home order too soon, allowing for an actual increase in cases that are putting hospitals under pressure. On Friday, Ford blamed the federal government for the third wave, saying it had been too slow to raise vaccines and too soft at the borders.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]