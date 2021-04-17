



The COVID-19 pandemic continued to set records this past week with an increase in new cases in BC Friday marked the third day of unprecedented hospitalizations with 425 infected people admitted and 127 in critical care. Across the province, there were 1,007 new confirmed cases and six new deaths, bringing the number of BCs deaths to 1,530. Most of the new cases from Thursday to Friday were in the Lower Continent with 536 in the Fraser Health region and 259 on the Vancouver Coast. Northern Health reported 51 new cases, while there were 110 in Home Health and 49 in Island Health. Despite public health, which limits outdoor gathering to no more than 10 people, hundreds gathered Friday night in Vancouver’s Kitsilano Beach in what is described as a dance festival. The Vancouver Sun reported that there was no police presence to try to disperse the crowd. This happened on a day on which Ontario banned all outdoor gatherings to try to combat rising infection rates. Spending time outside is important to our physical and mental well-being. But we must remember that while being outside with others is much lower than being inside, it is not without risk, said the provincial health officer of Dr. Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix, in a joint statement. Even if we are outside, we need to stay small and continue to use our layers of protection. This means keeping a safe distance and wearing masks, especially if one is at greater risk for serious illness. Be purposeful about what you see and where you are going, and stay in the same close contacts. If you decide to see a close friend for lunch on a patio, then make sure he is the same friend every time. If you decide to make a barbecue in your backyard, then keep it only to roommates or family. Or, if you visit your neighborhood park with another family, then do it with just another family and do activities that allow everyone to keep a safe distance from each other. Out of 10,081 active cases, 212 are confirmed variants of the COVID-19 virus. The province had 7,739 cases related to variant species, including 3,858 of the UK variant (B.1.1.7), 1,810 of the Brazilian variant (P.1) and 71 of the South African variant (B. 1,351). A total of 1,282,091 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca-SII COVID-19 vaccines have already been administered, 87,970 of which are second doses. Northern Health is now accepting online registration for anyone 45 and older. In Prince George, meetings are now reserved for people aged 63 and over and all indigenous adults. The Vaccine Clinic for Dating People is at the Prince George Civil Center, 808 Way Games Games. Go to the getvaccined.gov.bc.ca website for registration and appointments. For those who do not have a health number, call 1-833-838-2323. Pharmacies are administering the AstraZeneca vaccine for adults aged 55-65 years. Reservations are made through their websites and people can find out where to go by calling any participating pharmacy.







