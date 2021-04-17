Russia to expel Ukrainian diplomat, pushing for revenge pledge from Kyiv | Russia





Russia on Saturday said it would expel a Ukrainian diplomat, prompting an immediate pledge of revenge from Kiev, further escalating tensions following the gathering of Moscow troops on Ukraine’s eastern flank. The arrest of a Ukrainian consul in the second city, St. Petersburg, comes at a time of global concern about a possible repeat of Moscow’s 2014 aggression, when Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula and backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. Moscow claimed the diplomat had been caught red-handed trying to obtain sensitive information. In response, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemned the illegal detention of its diplomat and said Kiev would expel a senior Russian diplomat in response. Kyiv has been battling Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine since 2014, and clashes there intensified earlier this year, breaking a ceasefire agreed last July. About 30 Ukrainian troops have been killed since the beginning of the year, compared to 50 throughout 2020. Most were victims of sniper fire. Russia has detained a number of Ukrainian citizens on suspicion of spying in recent years, but it is rare for diplomats to be arrested. A Ukrainian diplomat, a consul of the Ukrainian consulate general in St. Petersburg, Alexander Sosonyuk, has been detained by Russia’s FSB, the security service said in a statement, using the Russian-language spelling of his name. It was held on Friday, the security service said. Kyiv said the diplomat had spent several hours in custody. The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday it had summoned Ukraine’s acting daffaires, Vasyl Pokotylo, and told him that the Ukrainian diplomat had 72 hours to leave the country by 19 April. The Russian side noted the inadmissibility of such activity, the ministry said in a statement. Russia’s domestic intelligence agency said Sosonyuk had been caught red-handed during a meeting with a Russian citizen while seeking classified information. Such activity is not in line with its diplomatic status and is naturally hostile to the Russian Federation, the FSB said. In accordance with international law, measures will be taken against the foreign diplomat. In Kiev, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said it opposed the arrest of the diplomats and denied Russia’s allegations. Spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said Russia had grossly violated diplomatic conventions and sought to escalate tensions. In response to the aforementioned provocation, a senior diplomat of the Russian embassy in Kiev must leave Ukrainian territory within 72 hours starting April 19, Nikolenko told AFP. He gave no further details. In the face of the largest deployment of Russian troops on Ukraine’s borders since 2014, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for more help from the West, and Western leaders have urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop intimidating his neighbor. Tensions between Russia and Ukraine come amid a new war of words between Moscow and Washington as new US President Joe Biden seeks to take a tougher stance against Putin. The U.S. on Thursday announced sanctions and the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats in retaliation for what the White House says is the interference of the US Kremlin election, a massive cyber attack and other hostile activities. Russia said Friday it would expel US diplomats and sanction U.S. officials in response, while recommending that the U.S. envoy leave Russia for consultations.

