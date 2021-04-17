India registers over 200K COVID-19 cases in one day between festivals, election rallies – National





Indiareported a record daily increase of 234,692 COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed on Saturday. It was the eighth daily record increase in the last nine days. Total cases reached nearly 14.5 million, second only to the United States which has reported more than 32 million infections. India ‘Deaths from COVID-19 increased by 1,341 to reach a total of 175,649, the data showed. Read more: India rising COVID-19 numbers affect global vaccine supply, including Canada IndiaNew Delhi capital recorded 24,000 cases of coronavirus in a 24-hour period and is facing an acute shortage of hospital beds, his chief minister said on Saturday as the country registered more than 200,000 cases in a third day. The story goes down the ad “The situation is very critical, worrying. “Oxygen is lacking,” said Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal, adding that almost one in four tests for the virus were giving a positive result. “Beds equipped with oxygen supplies and critical care are filling up fast,” he added. New Delhi, which has imposed a curfew over the weekend, is among the most hit cities inIndia, where a second major wave of coronavirus infections is exhausting health infrastructure.









0:56 India hosts the largest religious festival in the world





India hosts the largest religious festival in the world 11 January 2019

In recent weeks, criticism has been leveled at the way the federal government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has handled the health crisis, as religious festivals and election rallies continue despite reports of hospital bed absences, oxygen cylinders and vaccination doses. Trends Direct updates Prince Philip ‘a great friend’ to Canada, Trudeau says at the post-funeral ceremony

Here’s how you can watch Prince Philip’s funeral on Global News After imposing one of the world’s toughest blockades for nearly three months last year,IndiaThe government s relaxed almost all curbs by early 2021, although many regions like New Delhi and the state of Maharashtra have introduced localized restrictions. The story goes down the ad “This is the biggest crisis of Narendra Modis so far. “It’s bigger than any security threat, external or internal, or even the economic pullback of 2020,” political commentator Shekhar Gupta wrote in a column Saturday. Vaccinations, supplies of medicines As complaints grow about the slow spread of vaccination and shortages, Federal Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday that 125 million doses have already been administered and 11.6 million doses will be made available within a week. Several local governments – including the city of New Delhi – have raised concerns about the shortage and collection of Remdesivir anti-viral drugs.









1:36 India reports over 100,000 cases of COVID-19 in one day, going through a grim moment





India reports over 100,000 cases of COVID-19 in one day, passing a grim moment of April 5, 2021

Nawab Malik, a minister from Maharashtra, accused the federal government of Modi on Twitter of restricting Remdesivir supplies to the state. A minister in Modi’s cabinet, Mansukh Mandaviya, denied the claim, saying proper supplies were being adjusted. The story goes down the ad Mandaviya said on Twitter that the government had intervened and the prices of Remdesivir injections have dropped significantly. Religious festivals, electoral rallies After hundreds of thousands of ascetics and devout Hindus gathered for several days along the banks of the Ganges for a Kumbh Mela religious festival, Modi on Saturday called for restraint, saying on Twitter that the festival should now be held “symbolic”. Responding to Modi’s call, one of the religious leaders, Swami Avdheshanand, urged worshipers not to gather in large numbers. Devout Hindus believe that bathing in the sacred Ganges removes people from sins, and during Kumbh Mela, brings salvation from the cycle of life and death. Read more: Farmers in India thank Canada for support amid protest against bills Those returning to Mumbai from Kumbh Mela will have to do quarantine, the city mayor said. Experts have warned of the spread of more contagious variants of the disease, especially during large-scale meetings for religious festivals and political rallies. On Saturday, Modi was scheduled to hold two rallies in the eastern state of West Bengal, where state polls are ongoing. In recent weeks, such rallies have attracted thousands of people, few of whom follow the COVID-19 security protocols. The story goes down the ad – Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Aditya Kalra, additional reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan







