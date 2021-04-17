Grandmaster Steel Challenge prepares for world shooting competition | tidings

At the Alexander City Shooting Club, the rapid fire that can be heard most days may confuse some thinking someone had brought a machine gun, but it is actually Vance Williamson with his Ruger 10/22. He trains for the SCSA Steel Challenge World Championship that started on Thursday and ends on Sunday.
Wiliamson lined up in the box and starts a timer with six seconds bright red. His eyes are on the first target before the timer goes off. Ping ping ping – discount ping ping. Five strokes, no losses, 1.46 seconds. It is called attractive arms racing. Shooters have two judges in the world because they blink and you can really miss it.
The Steel Challenge, founded in 1981, is judged only by how fast a shooter can hit all five targets.
There are eight stages, each with their own creative name, Five To Go, Showdown, Smoke & Hope, Limits Outer, Accelerator, Pendulum, Speed Option and Roundabout.
On Wednesday, Willliamson was practicing Smoke & Hope, the fastest scene. For Smoke & Hope, two 18 in x 28in steel targets stand on either side of a 12-inch circular stop plate.
In one match, the shooter races against time to hit five targets, ending with the stop plate.
They will do this five times and four times as fast as they register and add together.
If you are really good, you will need 25 shots, Williamson said. The FAA called me the next day because there was a boom of sound coming from the barrel.
For Williamson, the Steel Challenge is not only a passion, but also a calling. After an early retirement from the women’s shoe design business, he took up the Steel Challenge, training under the direction of Birmingham advertiser Robert Moore. He has since won the Grandmaster in many of the 13 Steel Challenge sectors. One division is the type of firearm used and the Challenge Steel open to almost any firearm.
- Hapur (OPN)
- Limited (LTD)
- Production (PROD)
- Single Stack (SS)
- Iron Sight Revolver (ISR)
- Open Revolver (OSR)
- Carry optics (CO)
- Rimfire Pistol Rail (RFPI)
- Rimfire Pistol Open (RFPO)
- Rimfire Rifle Bars (RFRI)
- Rimfire Rifle Open (RFRO)
- Pistol caliber carbine iron (PCCI)
- Open pistol caliber carbine (PCCO)
Williamson is certified as an NRA instructor and teaches new Steel Challenge shooters.
Many of the best shooters want to keep secrets to speed themselves up. I want to help the next generation of shooters.
There are six classifications of shooters D, C, B, A, Master and Grandmaster. The collision is marking a fast enough time to qualify for a higher ranking.
There are also categories such as Ladies, Pre-Teen and Senior.
Shooters compete only against others in the same division, classification and group.
After each match, the shooters furiously wrote down their results and did the math to see if they collided.
This math napkins to understand that your classification was difficult and Williamson thought there had to be a better way. His solution was to make a phone app that tracked the results and did the math for you.
My son is an Apple developer, so I asked him if he could develop the app, Williamson said.
For the Android app, he turned to his old friend Robert Moore.
Robert had no knowledge of how to write an application, but when I called him for my idea he immediately said he would learn how to do it.
Now, thousands of shooters have downloaded the Match Tracker app.
We’ve provided more apps than people have bought, Williamson said.
Proceeds from the application go towards the exchange of scholarships. When a small shooter shows the right attitude as Williamson calls him, the Match Follower will sponsor them with a firearm or fund their entry into a match.
The app not only provides a quick way to compare time. He brought company with him. Williamson founded an app-based shooting team. Unlike most teams, whose members are often among the best of the best shooters; The Match Tracking Team is open to shooters of all levels.
The team has 300 members from all over the world. Some are from Tallapoosa County.
According to Williamson there are three requirements to join the Match Tracking Team. 1. Have a conversation with yourself or be recommended by a member. 2. Become a current member of the USPSA / Steel Challenge. 3. Share the values of other team members, most often a belief in God.
Christianity plays a big role in the Match Tracking Team. Written on the team jersey is Luke 11:22 which Williamson deliberately does not write.
If anyone asks me what Luke 11:22 is, I will not tell you, because I want them to take a Bible and read it for themselves.
Luke 11:22 reads When a strong man, fully armed, guards his house, his possessions are secure.
Williamson and the Match Tracker team are competing in the Steel Challenge World Championship this week in Talladega.