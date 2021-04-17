64% turnout in Tirupati





Amid allegations by the Opposition of manipulation by the ruling Congress Party YSR and an increase in COVID-19 issues, polls ended with a tough score with over 64.29% of voters voting in the by-elections, which was generally peaceful, for Tirupati Zona Lok Sabha (SC) constituency on Saturday. The incidence of Coronavirus cast its shadow over the poll which started with a dull note with only 7.80% of voters over 17.10 lakh exercising their exclusivity in the first two hours of voting held in accordance with security protocol even when EVM in some stations malfunctioned in the bypole caused by the death of sitting YSRCP MP B. Durgaprasad. Turnout improved by 36.67% voting from 1pm and 54.99% by 5pm, said SPSR Nellore Collector County and KVN Returns Officer Chakradhar Babu. The heat wave that swept across the constituency brought a good number of voters to the polling stations at dusk and voting continued beyond the 7pm deadline in some polling stations. In 2019, the constituency recorded over 79% of polls. GVL Tweet Opposition party Telugu Desam, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress demanded a reprint under the auspices of the CAPF claiming large-scale fraudulent ballot in some booths by the YSRCP by mobilizing foreigners on private buses and vans, a charge denied by the ruling party. BJP GVL MP and official spokesperson Narasimha Rao wrote on Twitter, voting falsely governing @YSRCParty reported on a large scale in Tirupati (SC) pipelines Lok Sabha. The state administration, the police are dumb spectators of this overthrow of democracy. Ask @ECISVEEP to order reprint in all such booths. “ TDP candidate and former Union Minister Panabaka Lakshmi and YSRC nominee Dr. M. Gurumoorthy were among those who exercised their franchise early in the day. Voters were allowed to vote only after thermal scanning and hand washing with a cleaner by over 10,850 polling staff at 2,470 polling stations, including 877 critical ones, in the Sarvepalli, Gudur, Sullurpeta and Venkatagiri Assembly segments in the SPSR Nellore District and Tirupati. Satyaveedu and Srikalahasti in the neighboring Chittoor district. The process was broadcast online from 1,241 polling stations. Twenty-three companies of the Central Police Armed Forces (CAPF) and AP Special Police provided security cover. Voters were not allowed to enter the stations without wearing a face mask. COVID-19 patients and those with suspected symptoms were allowed to vote under medical supervision for one hour from 6 p.m. The survey employee was positive Polls were halted for more than 30 minutes in a booth at the Kaluvoya mandala in the Venkatagiri Assembly segment after an election official was found to be COVID positive. The process was resumed after cleaning the station. Police had a hard time removing a PDS van with the photograph of YS Prime Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy parked near a polling station by a ration trader suspected of pleasing voters in Chembadipalem in the Gudur Assembly segment. Voters in Buradagali Kothapalem during Chittamur’s term boycotted the pipeline in protest against bad roads in the village. YSRCP MLA V.Varaprasad’s efforts to persuade them to vote were in vain. Appeal from officials Tirupati Special Correspondent adds: Poor voter turnout in the morning made election authorities appeal at regular intervals through the media to voters to exercise their exclusivity. The Tirupati Assembly segment recorded the lowest percentage of 45.84 until 5 pm, while Sullurpeta was the highest at 60.11. Congressional candidate Chinta Mohan exercised his exclusivity in his locality of the Khadi colony in Tirupati. Chittoor collector M. Hari Narayanan, election observer Dinesh Kumar Giridhar Lal and MCT Commissioner PS Girisha stayed in the control room and monitored the process via internet broadcast. They also rushed to several places to instruct voting staff.

