Mumbai: Assistant police inspector reserved for raping a colleague





An assistant police inspector (API) from Dongri police station was booked on Friday after a female colleague filed a rape complaint against him. The 30-year-old female police officer has claimed that API Sandip Peese, 32, had promised to marry her and raped her continuously from January 2014 to April 2021. She has also claimed that since she was from a lower caste, the mother of Peeses Alka, 50, and his brother Sagar, 30, married him elsewhere and attacked him and her relatives when they went to talk to them. The complainant had joined the police force in 2013 and she was posted to Dongri police station after passing her exam. Peese was also posted there and as a temporary stay adjustment, the old inspector had given them shelter in the police quarters where the woman stayed in a room and male officers including Peese stayed in the room opposite her. A few days later, Peese started approaching him. However, when she objected, Peese proposed it. She later agreed to marry him. The two began meeting each other outside the police station. On January 1, 2014, Peese entered the victim room and raped her promising to marry her after he was promoted. Peese then raped her repeatedly in several places. He also asked her to keep their case a secret. When the senior police inspector asked me about the matter, I said nothing, the complainant said. On April 2 this year, the woman learned that Peese had taken a vacation and had gone to his village for his wedding. When she contacted him, he told her that his parents had tested positive for Covid-19. The woman claimed that Peese’s mother and brother abused and attacked her and her family members and married Peese to another woman. Peese had also blackmailed me by threatening to post unpleasant photos online, the officer said. On Friday, the victim approached the Dogri police station and filed a complaint against Peese on charges of rape, fraud, intimidation, assault and also under the relevant sections of the Cruelty Act. We have registered a case against Peese, his mother and brother and are investigating the case, said another officer from Dongri police station.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos