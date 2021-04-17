Today is World Malbec Day. This is how it is celebrated in Mexico





This April 17th Malbec World Day is celebrated, an initiative that seeks to promote the Argentine Malbecit worldwide, through a celebration that pays tribute to the main vine of the aforementioned South American country.

Impulsed by Argentine wines (WofA) and with the support of the Embassy of the Argentine Republic in Mexico, World Malbeck Day (MWD) is celebrated for 11 years in the spirit of sharing Argentine culture and identity with the world through the most outstanding wines of this nation, so that glasses from the whole world is always accompanied by wines that reflect the variety of Terrorists of Argentina and the warmth of the hands that create them.

The origin of the celebration



Malbec World Day celebrates the date on which the first gaucho country Quinta Normal de Agricultura was founded (17 April 1853) and that it approved the French grapes in the lands of Mendoza, thus marking the beginning of Argentine viticulture. 75% of Malbec worldwide is produced in Argentina, which in 2020 alone produced 106 million liters reflecting the wealth of grounds , as well as the wine culture and personality of this country. The Argentine Malbec is characterized by its silk in the mouth and noble aromas, simply delicious and ideal for any moment, from an elegant dinner, to a meeting by the fire in a canteen, these Malbecs are uncomplicated. Depositphotos.com For greater digital presence

Every April, Argentine Wines organizes a series of operations in the main export markets, to which are added events coordinated by Argentine representations abroad and numerous independent initiatives. Depending on the context generated by COVID-19, and in line with a change in WofA’s strategy towards digitalization, this year MWD will seek to mark Argentina Malbec’s presence in digital ecosystems with a much greater force. Hard for this reason and for wine enthusiasts to know the wide variety of labels offered by the 45,657 hectares of Malbec cultivated land in Argentina for them to start online store www.malbecfestivale.com.mx . E-commerce will offer 55 Argentine wine brands from 17 wineries: Altavista Canteen

Winery Catena Zapata

Luigi Bosca Winery – Arizu Family

Vearria Navarro Correas

Norton Winery

Bodegas Bianchi

Bodegas La Rosa

Salentein wines

Cantina El Esteco

Schroeder Family Canteen

Finca Las Moras

General winery

La Rural / Routine wines

Lagarde Canteen

Uco Cantina Mountains

Susana Balbo wines

Trapiche Winery

Shoppers will enjoy a wide variety of labels and receive various promotions, as well as the opportunity to participate in activities related to the celebration of Malbec World Day, such as virtual proofs that can be achieved by purchasing a suite and three Malbecs. The festivities in Malbec will take place from April 15 to May 15. Copyright 2021 Entrepreneur.com Inc., All Rights Reserved This article originally appeared on Entrepreneur.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos