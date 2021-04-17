The death toll worldwide from COVID reaches 3 million: Johns Hopkins University





The global death toll from coronavirus exceeded 3 million people on Saturday as confirmed cases rose to over 140 million, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Dark events arise at a time when vaccine distribution efforts have stalled following concerns about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. “This is not the situation we want to be in 16 months in a pandemic, where we have tried control measures,” said Maria Van Kerkhove, one of the leaders of the World Health Organization (WHO) at COVID-19. CEO of MODERNA STEPHANE BANCEL SHOWS MARIA BARTIROMO PRINTING STATES TAC Vaccine “VDES T TO KRKOHET” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) decided on Thursday to drop a vote on stroke guidelines after recommending a pause in the use of the J&J vaccine following six cases of a rare, severe blood clot reported between nearly 7 million recipients. The vaccination attempt had begun to hit a major milestone, surpassing President Bidens’s initial goal of 100 million strikes in his first 100 days in office. Approximately 66 million Americans had been fully vaccinated since April 8 – only shy of 20% of the general population. JOHSON & JOHNSON COVID-19 VACCINE SIGNS VACCINATION ‘SECURITY SYSTEM WSHT WORKS FOR YOU,’ MURTY SAY Dr. Anthony Fauci said he hopes the CDC will soon announce new guidelines regarding the J&J vaccine so that distribution can continue. Vaccination campaigns had just begun in the US and Europe in January when the world crossed the 2 million death threshold, but today more than 190 countries are pushing the process. SEVENTH CLOSURE CASE INCLUDES JOHNSON & JOHNSON COVID-19 Vaccines The process is similarly plagued by issues with vaccine development: Chinese health officials announced last week that vaccines developed by Sinovac and Sinopharm “do not have very high protection rates.” The vaccines had already been exported to 22 countries, including Mexico, Turkey, Indonesia and Brazil – some of the current hotspots of the pandemic. Brazil is the third most affected nation in the world, with about 13.8 million confirmed cases; however, it has recorded 368,749 deaths – the second highest worldwide. CLICK HERE TO GET THE NO FOX NEWS APPLICATION At least one WHO official referred to the Brazil crises as “rabid hell.” Global deaths have reached an average of 12,000 per day. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

