COVID-19 death toll tops 3 million worldwide





Number of deaths due to COVID-19 has topped 3 million worldwide, according to an estimate by Johns Hopkins University. More than 566,000 of those deaths have been in the United States, which is now seeing an increase in coronavirus cases despite efforts to vaccinate humans. About 40% of Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, and nearly a quarter of them are fully vaccinated. But as Tom Hanson reports for “CBS This Morning: Saturday”, new variants of the virus are driving the latest increase in cases. “The good news is that the spread of vaccines is progressing at an excellent pace,” said Dr. David Ho of Columbia University. “The bad news is that variants are appearing everywhere.” Ho has looked at another variant, identified in his Columbia University lab in New York City. “Concernings is worrying because it is spreading at a pace that is on par with the UK variant and we know the UK variant is more transmissible and deadly,” he said. More deaths have been reported in the United States than in any other country. Globally, the death toll since the outbreak in Wuhan, China, over a year ago is more than the population of Chicago and equivalent to Dallas and Philadelphia, combined. It is roughly equal to Kiev, the population of Ukraine and the metropolis of Lisbon, the Associated Press reported. Success in controlling the virus varies greatly depending on the country, and countries like India and Brazil are seeing a worsening crisis. Aerial view of the graves of COVID-19 victims in the Nossa Senhora Aparecida Cemetery in Manaus, Amazon State, Brazil, April 15, 2021. MICHAEL DANTAS / AFP through Getty Images

In the US, the search for variants caused by mutations in the coronavirus is from coast to coast. “We are clearly in the danger zone,” said Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. Vaccine manufacturers are preparing for booster shots to combat variants – at least those that are known. “Ongoing are clinical trials showing an increase in the original wow virus vaccine as well as an increase with a specific variant,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci. The Biden administration is behind the pressure, announcing on Friday $ 1.7 billion will be spent on revealing the variants. In the same time, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, available only since March, remains pending as a large number of blood clotting cases are investigated to see if that vaccine caused complications. A CDC advisory committee is scheduled to meet next week to report on ongoing use.

