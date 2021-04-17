Around the globe, across the pond: New Zealand destinations that feel like a world tour | New Zealand Holidays

The world has not been Australia’s oyster for some time, but with the trans-Tasman bubble officially open, a glimpse of international travel can feel like a whole new world.

New Zealand has often been rumored to have some of the world’s most spectacular landscapes – the Lord of the Rings heritage lives on, but beyond the Hobbiton, it has many more hidden gems that will remind you of trips to more distant destinations .

With two-pass quarantine trips, it’s just the perfect time to see what New Zealand – Aotearoa, the land of white clouds – has to offer.

If you are eager for an Arctic Circle adventure

Go watch whales on the Kaikoura coast

A sperm whale coming out of the shores of Kaikoura, New Zealand. Photos: Megan Whittaker / Alamy

In Iceland people have described the sound of beluga whales as a string orchestra tuned before a concert. We like to see these massive mammals make their slow migration between hemispheres into softer waters.

Kaikoura on the east coast of the South Islands has some of the most spectacular whales watching in the world, with snow-capped mountains ever on shore. You can see a year-round population of resident sperm whales and vertebrate whales in June and July.

In the late 1980s, starting the first whale watching business was a local solution for Maori leaders to increase unemployment among his community. Local elders mortgaged their homes to secure the loan which led to an already thriving industry.

At that time passengers were traveling in 6.7 meter inflatable boats with eight passengers at that time. Thousands of passengers went whale watching the first year and a larger ship with an upper sight deck was eventually purchased.

Sot, Watch the Whale an outdoor-owned tourism company owned and operated by the Ngati Kuri people of Kaikoura, a sub-tribe of the South Islands the largest Ngai Tahu tribe can transport up to 100,000 passengers each year.

If you want an urban getaway

Explore the Wellingtons Te Aro neighborhood

Eva Street in Te Aro, Wellington. One of the few alleys worth exploring in the neighborhood. Photos: Krista Rossow / Alamy

If the loss of walking through the vibrant neighborhoods of a small hip town like Vancouver or Helsinki is your thing, then the central neighborhood of Wellingtons Te Aro, should be on your radar.

Wellington voted one of the most livable cities in the world is not only brilliant because where Jacinda Ardern spends most of the week in Parliament, there is a thriving food scene.

Aro has come through the mostly undamaged pandemic, instead of having closure, the neighborhood is developing a host of new businesses.

Hotel without courage, opening in May, is between them. It is in a legacy listed building that was once the office and warehouse for the Cadbury brothers who imported and distributed cocoa and chocolate to retailers in Wellington. Boutique but affordable, each room features local artwork, including one that pays homage to New Zealand director Taika Waititi.

A portrait of director Taika Waititi at the Intrepid Hotel in Te Aro. Photos: Hotel Intrepid

It stands near the intersection of Te Aros flourishing Cuba Road, filled with artisanal breweries, cafes, restaurants and Wellingtons fashion shops have small chunks of bohemia.

Faithful coffee is an institution serving Cuban coffee with New Zealand hospitality offering some of the best brunettes in town. Nearby Havana Bar (yes, there is a theme going on) is a tapas bar with music three nights a week.

Close, High water is a modern restaurant offering seasonal food sourced mainly from local producers.

Hannahs Laneway, a converted shoe factory, is packed with restaurants, retailers and bars, including Free Goldings Dive, a craft beer bar that has been joined using recycled materials. You can order from the family nearby Tomato Pizza and hand it to the table.

If you want a classic home

Visit the Tongariro Alpine Crossing and the Tongariro Chatari Hotel

Hotel Tongariro Chateau, built in 1920, in the middle of winter. Photos: Brian Scantlebury / Alamy

If you dreamed of sights from Chamonix, Hotel Chateau Tongariro offers a similar backdrop (and setting) in central New Zealand much easier to reach the village of Whakapapa on the North Island.

New Zealand Chateau too was built in the 1920s and feels like retreating back in time. Surrounded by mountain views of Tongariro and Ruapehu dropping their jaws, many of the magnificent old rooms overlook the landscape.

Hiking and Emerald Lakes at Tongariro Alpine Crossing, Tongariro National Park, UNESCO site, North Island, New Zealand. Photos: robertharding / Alamy

Celebrities nearby Kalim alpin Tongariro is a one-day hike that is often rated among the top ten daily walks in the world.

The 19 km hike is steep and the weather can be unpredictable, but as the hike wanders through a network of volcanic craters, mountain springs, cleared volcanic rocks up to a spectacular emerald lake, all will feel worth the effort.

If you are wanting a long dive

Baths in Rotorua

Hells Gate geothermal site located in Rotorua, New Zealand Photos: Jen Lombardo / Alamy

You do not need to go to Pamukkale or Hokkaido for spectacular or relaxing geothermal activity.

Rotorua, on the North Island, has one of New Zealand’s largest mud volcanoes and the largest hot waterfall in the southern hemisphere, located in the geothermal reserve and spa Ferr Porta.

Rotoruas geothermal waters are also one of the best spots to immerse yourself in Maori culture. Maori calls water in the waiariki region (water of the gods).

With centuries of history, it is one of the best places in the country to experience Maori culture.

There are five villages you can visit to see how the Maori traditionally lived Tamaki, Te Puia, Mitai, Whakarewarewa and Ohinemutu. Here you can learn poi dancing, enjoy hangi (a feast cooked on the ground) and watch performers.

volcanoes is a famous cultural show near the popular Pohutu geyser boiling muddy pools.

The region has a long history of tourism. In the nineteenth century people traveled to the area to test the reliable healing qualities of the water and to visit the pink and white terraces, which were destroyed in the eruption of Mount Tarawera in 1886.

While in the area, you can make a quick trip to Japan with an onsen style stay and wet experience Terume hot springs, where they source water for their three hot baths from geothermal waters 160 meters underground.

Meanwhile, budget-conscious travelers can bathe for free at Kerosene stream.