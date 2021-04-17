French President Emmanuel Macron says international community should draw “clear red lines” with Russia





The international community must draw “clear red lines” with Russia, said French President Emmanuel Macron, including the imposition of sanctions after any “unacceptable behavior” by Russian President Vladimir Putin. He said, however, that sanctions alone are not enough. In an interview with “Face The Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan, Macron said he “completely” shares Mr Biden ‘s desire to open a dialogue with Russia. However, he said it was important to be clear with Putin “when we are not in line”. “This is the only way to be credible. I think sanctions are not enough in themselves, but sanctions are part of the package. I prefer constructive dialogue, but to have a constructive and effective dialogue, you need credibility,” he said. Tha Macron. Over 30,000 Russian soldiers have gathered on the Ukrainian border, raising concerns that Russia may invade. This is the highest number of Russian troops gathered at the border since 2014. Macron is in line with President Biden’s view that this is an unacceptable level of tension. “I think we need to draw clear red lines with Russia,” in order to be credible, Macron said. He acknowledged that the international community had what he called a “naive approach” to Russia. “I think what happened a few years ago when Ukraine was invaded is not a failure of diplomacy, it is a failure of our collective credibility with Russia,” Macron said of the international community’s failure to implement Obama. red “of the Biden administration on the use of chemical weapons by Syrian dictator Bashar al Assad in 2013. This inaction, in Macron’s view, encouraged Mr. Putin. Trend news Trend News More



Months later, Russia annexed Crimea, a peninsula bordering the Black Sea, away from Ukraine in 2014. The annexation was widely condemned by the international community and the US sanctioned Russia in response. On Thursday, Mr Biden announced more sanctions against Russia this week in retaliation for espionage and political interference, citing both SolarWinds cyber hacking and Moscow interference in the 2020 US presidential election. “We cannot allow a foreign power to interfere in our democratic process with impunity,” Mr Biden said in remarks announcing the sanctions on Thursday, although he added that “now is the time for de-escalation.” According to a White House reading of their phone call Tuesday, President Biden also called on Vladimir Putin to “de-escalate tensions” over the Russian military rally in “Occupied Crimea and Ukraine’s borders.” The full interview with Macron will air during “Face The Nation” on Sunday at 10:30 am ET.

