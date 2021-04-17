Zimbabwe Releases Prisoners to Help Spread Coronavirus





HARARE, Zimbabwe Zimbabwe left at least 320 inmates from its prisons on Saturday to ease congestion in overcrowded prison sites as a second wave of coronavirus destroys the country. The move comes amid growing allegations that a government crackdown has sent dozens of activists, journalists and opposition leaders to jail. Prisoners released under amnesty program set by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2018, a year after he took power, ending decades of Robert G. Mugabe’s strong arms rule. The amnesty does not include prisoners convicted of crimes involving murder, human trafficking, sexual offenses and treason. Most of those released on Saturday were convicted of nonviolent crimes, according to Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Service, but were being held in the infamous Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison. This is the largest correctional facility in the country and is known for overcrowding and unsanitary conditions.

For years, Zimbabwean officials have struggled with severely strained prisons that human rights organizations have criticized for unsafe conditions. Country prisons have the capacity to house a maximum of 17,000 inmates, but hold about 22,000 when Mr. Mnangagwa decided the amnesty. Concerns about prison overcrowding grew most urgently when the pandemic hit last year and the virus threatened to engulf the prison population. Between March and June 2020, the government released 4,208 prisoners under the amnesty order. The decision to release the last round of prisoners comes after the first variant identified in South Africa, B.1.351, flooded Zimbabwe earlier this year, straining a system that already lacked enough medicines, equipment and medical personnel. To date, Zimbabwe has recorded nearly 38,000 coronavirus infections, including 1,551 deaths, according to the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In February, the country launched a national vaccine campaign with 200,000 doses donated by Chinese vaccine manufacturer Sinopharm. The country will receive an additional 1.1 million doses as part of Covax, a global distribution program that is distributing vaccines to low- and middle-income countries. Zimbabwean officials have portrayed the spread of vaccines as a major victory in the government-led response to the pandemic. But in recent months, human rights organizations have accused leaders of using coronavirus restrictions as a pretext to arrest opposition leaders in a crackdown on dissent.

The blow extends at least last summer, when security services shut down the capital, Harare, and arrested several government critics in response to planned protests over alleged corruption and mismanagement of coronavirus pandemic governments. Dozens of opposition activists have since gone into hiding. A U.S. State Department human rights report released last month accused Zimbabwean security forces of serious involvement in human rights violations last year including arbitrary killings and torture of civilians. The report also noted difficult and life-threatening conditions for political prisoners and detainees within the country’s prisons. On Saturday, human rights investigators hailed the recent release of several prisoners and called on the Zimbabwean government to expand the initiative immediately. Zimbabwean authorities should also release those detained for nonviolent and minor offenses, many of them political activists, whose continued detention is unnecessary and unjustified, said Dewa Mavhinga, South Africa’s director. and Human Rights Watch.







