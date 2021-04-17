Civil rights and black health organizations oppress Biden administration to ban menthol cigarettes

Connect with us

WASHINGTON – Civil rights groups and African-American health groups have stepped up pressure on the Biden administration to ban menthol cigarettes, accusing the tobacco industry of targeting black communities for decades and calling for government action on what they said was an urgent matter of social justice.

In a letter Friday to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, 10 groups called on the Food and Drug Administration to begin the regulatory process to ban menthol, saying such an action was delayed.

“The predatory marketing of menthol cigarettes and other tobacco-flavored products must be stopped and we must all recognize this as a matter of social justice, and one that disproportionately affects young people and communities of color,” it said. in the letter, the signatories of which included the African-American Tobacco Control Leadership Council, NAACP, and the National Association of Physicians, which represents African-American physicians.

Menthol is the only fragrance allowed in cigarettes; others were banned by a 2009 law. The FDA has said it will respond by April 29 to a lawsuit stemming from a civil petition filed seven years ago seeking a ban on menthol in cigarettes. Within the agency, there is strong support for banning menthol cigarettes and small cigars, which are popular with young people, according to some administration officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the issue.

The White House is assessing whether it should take the first steps to stop menthol. President Joe Biden is almost certain to be involved in the decision, according to individuals familiar with the situation. Although public health arguments are straightforward, political considerations are more complicated.

The move to ban menthol would give the Biden administration the right to brag about what experts say is a clear issue of health inequality. The Obama administration considered such a ban but took no action. Scott Gottlieb, who was the FDA commissioner in the Trump administration, called for a ban, but the White House dropped efforts amid strong opposition from industry and congressional allies such as Sen. Richard Burr, a Republican who represents the growing tobacco state of North Carolina.

Some critics, including some African-American leaders, have argued that it is discriminatory to ban a product that is particularly popular among blacks and could lead to more confrontations between police and African-Americans. Over the years, some members of the Black Congressional Caucus have spoken out against the ban, though such opposition has diminished in recent years.

The 10 organizations that wrote the letter rejected arguments that a ban would “criminalize” the use of the product or lead to law enforcement action against smokers. They noted that any ban would apply to manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, not individual consumers.

The letter noted that in the 1950s, less than 10% of Black smokers used menthol cigarettes. Today, that percentage is 85%, about three times the rate for White smokers. Studies have shown that the scent of menthol makes smoking easier and harder to stop. The result, the paper says, is “devastating” – despite smoking fewer cigarettes and usually starting at a later age, blacks die from tobacco-related diseases at higher rates than other groups.

The groups also noted that maternal smoking remains a leading cause of preterm birth and increases the incidence of infant mortality. And they said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found that smoking increases the risk of heavy covid-19, which has caused a particularly heavy tax for the Black community.

Studies have also shown that menthol is a major contributor to the onset of smoking in young people of all races, in part due to the “cooling” sensation of menthol.

The groups said the tobacco industry orchestrated a “calculated campaign,” beginning in the 1950s, to target African-American communities by providing examples of menthol cigarette neighborhood meetings, promoting menthol smoking through extensive advertising, and sponsoring cultural and educational events familiar to the Black community.

When Congress passed the Tobacco Control Act of 2009, giving the FDA the authority to regulate cigarettes, he directed the agency to study menthol. In later years, the FDA and its outside experts concluded that banning menthol would improve public health and save lives, but efforts to ban menthol were included in political considerations.

If the Biden administration moves forward with a ban, the FDA will have to submit a formal proposal and receive public comment before issuing a final rule. And the industry can sue to block the ban.

A spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services said the department would review the letter and respond to the authors.

Kaelan Hollon, a spokeswoman for Reynolds American, the maker of Newport, the most popular menthol cigarette, declined to comment on the letter. But she said, “Science does not support the regulation of menthol cigarettes other than non-menthol ones, and many issues implied by a ban on menthol cigarettes – science, illicit trade and the unintended consequences – are important and deserve careful consideration. . “

She added that the company markets its product “to reach a wide and diverse audience of adult smokers, regardless of their ethnicity or gender, with the aim of convincing smokers to choose one of our brands in rather than a brand of one of our competitors “.

