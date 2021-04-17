Expedition 64 crew members return from the International Space Station





After 185 days aboard the International Space Station, two Russian cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut returned to Earth early Saturday morning. NASA’s Kate Rubins and Roscosmos’ Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov landed in the steppes of Kazakhstan at 12:55 am EDT after leaving the station on the Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft at 9:34 pm EDT. NASA, INTERNATIONAL ASTRONOMERS ANNOUNCE PRECENSATED DATA ON THE BLACK HOLE OF TAM FAMOJAMS SUPERMASIVE M87 In a blog post Saturday, NASA announced that, pending medical examinations, the crew would split. Rubins – the first person to sort DNA in space – will return home to Houston, Texas, and Ryzhikov and Kud-Sverchkov will fly back to their training base in Star City, Russia. Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin said the three were feeling well after being released from the capsule, according to the Associated Press. Trio Expedition 64 had arrived at the station in October 14, 2020, and served as flight engineers. During their tenure, the group conducted hundreds of scientific experiments, supervised the arrival and departure of numerous vehicles, and conducted space walks. While the trip was The second space flight of Ryzhikov and Rubins, was the first of Kud-Sverchkov. According to Space.com, they traveled a total of 78.4 million miles, completing 2,960 Earth orbits. NASA noted that the seven-member Expedition 65 crew remains at the station, including Roscosmos Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov, Japan Space Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi, NASA astronauts Victor Glover, Michael Hopkins, Mark V the new station commander Shannon Walker. Vande Hei, Novitskiy and Dubrov arrived on April 9 and Hopkins, Glover, Walker and Noguchi came on board in November at the SpaceX Crew Dragon “Resilience”. The November flight marked the first space station to be anchored under NASA’s Commercial Team Program. Later this month, NASA SpaceX Crew-2 Members – including NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet – will join members of the 65th Expedition at the station. CLICK HERE TO GET THE NO FOX NEWS APPLICATION Their launch at the SpaceX Crew Dragon “Endeavor” is scheduled for April 22nd. Walker will then hand over command of Hoshide before she, Hopkins, Glover and Noguchi leave for Earth on April 29th. In November 2020, the station exceeded one 20-year historical moment of constant human presence. So far, 243 people from 19 countries have visited the orbit laboratory.

