Eight people have tickets like several hundred rallies in Barrie (6 photos)

Federal party leader Maxime Bernier says the current blockade measures are similar to communist China; ‘I feel like I’m not in Canada anymore’

Eight people left the ‘freedom rally’ in downtown Barrie with tickets in hand for violating public health restrictions.

The ongoing anti-blockade protest, which took place last week at Meridian Place in downtown Barrie, was back today and brought an even larger crowd than in the past, despite some warnings from police that there would be fines and politicians urging people to stay away as COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise.

Saturday’s event saw between 400 and 500 people protesting provincial home stay orders, as well as health guidelines requiring people to put on masks and practice physical distancing.

Barrie police distributed the first ticket to the rally last weekend and confirmed it was the organizer who got the fine.

Today, Barrie police communications coordinator Peter Leon said eight Provincial Offense notices were issued under the Ontario Reopening Act and the Civil Management and Civil Protection Act, ranging from $ 750 to $ 880.

“The approach we took was a measured approach and it is an approach we have used for the last five weeks now. “We approached some of the organizers and some of the participants and they received tickets under the Provincial Offenses Act,” said Leon, who also noted that the protest was peaceful.

One of the main draws on Saturday was the leader of the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) Maxime Bernier, who spoke in favor of what the crowd was protesting against.

“Now I am looking at what is happening in our country. “I see what happened in communist China and I feel like I am no longer in Canada,” said Bernier. “I’m a proud Canadian like you and we must always fight for our freedom, because right now we can not get our freedom better.”

Bernier went on to say that he and the crowd may represent a small minority, but they “are starting an ideological revolution”.

“We must preserve our freedom, our way of life, our values ​​of Western civilization now, against these authoritarian governments in Ottawa, BC, in Quebec,” he said. “Enough is enough.”

The Meridian Place protests have been going on since March 15th. Organizer Tyler Nicholson previously said “we do not support any of the mandates because it is illegal to impose any medical practice on the population.”

When Saturday morning came, a note signed by “Your Neighbors” was placed near the Meridian Place stage and landing area. The note read: “We understand your frustration with our government and the exhaustion that comes with sitting still.”

He went on to urge protesters to reconsider their participation in today’s event and to think about businesses affected by people who do not want to come to the city center, adding that their movement was “rooted in conspiracy, pseudo-science” and, most obviously, in hatred. “

A woman with the event was seen taking notes before attendees arrived and read them.

Also present at the rally was boiling pot owner Shalu Persaud, who received cheers from the crowd when her name was mentioned.

The local restaurant owner made headlines this week when her Barrie food at the south end defied provincial orders and continued to allow dinner for customers.

Michael Catania comes downtown every weekend to get a coffee and walk around, but admits he leaves before the rally starts.

“I do not turn around because I feel that (gatherings) are full of ego and anger and anger increases an unpleasant energy,” he said.

Catania shook her head when she heard one of the organizers check the microphone and ask the police if they had heard it, as they were further away. Catania shook her head and commented, “this is this boy ego.”

“I believe in involving everyone, including adhering to our government protocols and procedures,” Catania said.